Who got Jeff Brohm, Louisville football in the transfer portal deadline

Monty Montgomery shocked Louisville’s football fan base and saddened some of his now former teammates by announcing that he was entering the transfer portal on Monday.

The linebacker had become a fan favorite during his time with the Cardinals, both for his on-field play and personality. Speaking to The Courier Journal ahead of the 2022 season, he referred to himself as a rock star. But he was not the only U of L player to reach the transfer portal.

Counting those who chose to leave the program during the season, the Cardinals had 15 players enter the portal before it closed on Wednesday. Part of that can be attributed to the fact that former head coach Scott Satterfield took the same position at Cincinnati that Cincinnati native offensive lineman Luke Kandra will now play.

But don’t worry, as Louisville’s new head coach Jeff Brom has achieved its own victories in the portal. He’s already planning to bring in 12 new players to help offset not only those leaving for other schools, but recent college graduates and players who entered their names in the 2023 NFL draft before Monday’s deadline to apply. to give. According to 247Sports.com, the incoming group ranks fourth in the ACC among transfer classes behind the top-ranked state of Florida, North Carolina and Miami, and 28th nationally.

Brohm has another open handover window in April, but for now here are the highlights of the portal additions and areas still to be addressed.

Best gets

Receivers: Brohm reeled in four gantry wide receivers in Jimmy Calloway (Tennessee), Kevin Coleman, Jr. (Jackson State), Jadon Thompson (Cincinnati), and Jamari Thrash (Georgia State). Of the four, Thrash was the only one to post a reception season of 1,000 yards at his former school. While he will make the jump to a Power Five conference, the example Tyler Hudson, who came from FCS school Arkansas Central, gave is promising for someone like Thrash, who scored a total of 70 yards on four receptions against South Carolina, despite Georgia States 35-14 season-opening loss.

The additions are no doubt necessary after Louisville Hudson, its top receiver, lost for the NFL draft. He was the team’s first 1,000-yard receiver since Tutu Atwell’s 1,272-yard season in 2019. With him gone, the Cardinals have just two players with experience in Brad Smithwho had just returned from an ACL injury in 2022, Ahmari Huggins-Bruce and Chris Bell, a true freshman who added much-needed height to the group at 6-foot-2. The wide receiver space then became even thinner Dee Wiggins transferred to Cincinnati. Even though he missed most of the season with a foot injury, the return of the former Miami transfer would have been welcomed as another veteran pass catcher.

Alongside Thrash, Coleman comes in after just one season of college football, but with a high advantage. The former four-star recruit was ranked as the No. 1 player in Missouri of the Class of 2022 according to the 247Sports Composite ranking. Rivals also listed him as the No. 19 overall player on the transfer tracker. Coleman was the Southwestern Athletic Conferences freshman of the year and brings speed to Louisville’s receiver group. Like Smith, Coleman is also a useful threat on special teams and can play in the slot. In 2021, Sports Illustrated ranked the St. Louis native the No. 1 slot receiver.

A larger body than most of today’s Cardinal wide receivers, the 6-2, 187-pound Thompson can be used on the outside to go against bigger defensive backs and pick up extra distance. The Chicago native was the fourth-best receiver in Cincinnati, but averaged a second-best 14.6 yards per catch among Bearcats with 10 or more receptions.

Where Calloway doesn’t have the same numbers as the other three, he has three years of college football experience playing at the SEC level with the Volunteers. Like Coleman, his smaller size (six feet, 190 pounds) makes him an option in the slot while adding overall depth.

quarterback: the cardinals added Jack Plummer of the portal after spending his first three years in college with Brohm at Purdue. Plummer spent the 2022 season with Cal and will be coming to U of L as a graduate transfer. This is the Cardinals’ biggest win not only because of Plummer’s ability to play the position but, more importantly, his familiarity with Brohm’s offensive system. Add to that the fact that Brian Brohm, the former Boilermakers quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator, will hold the same positions for Louisville, and the Cardinals offense is quickly settling down.

With Malik Cunningham out of eligibility, the Cardinals continued to look for a leader for the offense. Brock Doman started three games during the regular season as Cunningham was out with an injury and played a total of nine games in the regular season. He finished the 8-5 season as U of L’s starter and led the team to a 24-7 Fenway Bowl victory over Cincinnati. Still, the Colorado resident was not guaranteed to be the Cardinals QB1 in the fall of 2023.

Louisville signed a four-star quarterback Pier Clarkson from national powerhouse St. John Bosco (California), but he will likely need time to adjust to the college game and is not expected to be the 2023 season opener. By adding Plummer, the Cardinals have a proven starter who won’t take time to get used to Brohm’s system, just get reacquainted.

Biggest Needs

Run Back: A position that once flourished for the Cardinals was its opposite by season’s end. Louisville entered the 2022 campaign with five running backs (Tiyon Evans, Jalen Mitchel, Trevion Cooley, Javar Jordan, Maurice Turner) but played the Fenway Bowl with only Jordan and Turner after Mitchell and Cooley entered the transfer portal and Evans sat to prepare for the NFL draft.

After the Cardinals lost 26–13 to Kentucky in the Governors Cup, Jordan admitted that he and Turner were playing poorly, though the two used the next three weeks to heal and steal the show at the Fenway Bowl. Turner and Jordan combined for 275 rushing yards for a respective average of 5.2 and 12.8 yards per charge. Because just like the duo, they’re going to need some help. ASAP.

After losing to five-star candidate Reuben Owens, Louisville signed a Class of 2023 runback in three-star recruit Keyjuan Brown and added an experienced running back in the fifth year senior Isaac Gerendo from Wisconsin. The Cardinals will be in good shape if they can grab at least one more run back with previous experience playing at the collegiate level. While the portal is closed, options like former four-star prospects Asa Martin and Ricky Parks, who have left Memphis and Utah respectively, are still available.

linebacker: U of L has lost its Big Three linebackers due to the absence of Yasir Abdullah (NFL draft), Montgomery (transfer) and Momo Sanogo (beyond suitability). In addition, fellow linebacker Dorian Jones chose to transfer to Cincinnati to stay with Satterfield and linebackers coach Greg Gasparato.

Of the 12 rostered linebackers expected to return to Louisville in the fall, alone Ben Perry has starting experience and is first out in nine of 12 games played. although Marvin Dallas and TJ Quinn did not start, appearing in 12 games and totaling 10 and 18 tackles in the year respectively.

The Cardinals could use more talent and experience with Montgomery, Abdullah and Sanogo gone. Including Montgomery, who may decide to stay in Louisville as of Tuesday afternoon, 26 linebackers have entered the portal since Jan. 1 alone, with nine already transferring to another school. Still, that would Brohm and Co. should give a good variety of linebackers to choose from as the Cardinals push into the portal.

