How the Colorado Avalanche Can Win the Western Conference

Despite being the home of Lord Stanley, Colorado is a bit of a frenzied hockey state right now. The Avalanche are stuck in the worst piece of hockey since they graduated as one of the best in the league, and the fanbase is getting worried as the season enters its second half with the Avs outside the playoffs. However, there is real hope for them to return to their usual dominance as I’ve described The Mile High Hockey Lab Podcast this week. The schedule is set up perfectly for a ferocious Avalanche run to the playoffs.

The brutal stretch

First the bad news. The Avs are staring at what looks like no less than 80 percent of this year’s playoff field over the course of a daunting six weeks, starting with last night’s game in Calgary. If the Avalanche that lost to Chicago ends up on this part of the schedule, this piece will be an end of the season. What comes next doesn’t matter as they will be closer to the teams that don’t want to win in the standings than the teams that do.

After the All-Star break, they have 13 games against 11 current playoff teams, and the two that aren’t are last year’s Presidents Trophy winner. Florida Panthers and the always stingy St Louis Blues. The Avs open their post-All-Star break with a road trip in Pittsburgh, Tampa Bay and Florida, then have three consecutive home/road back-to-backs against Tampa Bay and Minnesota, then St. Louis and Edmonton, and finally Winnipeg and Calgary. The easy part of this stretch is the final five games, as four will play at home against Calgary, Vegas, New Jersey and Seattle, with the only road game in Dallas the night before another away/home back-to-back against the upstart creak.

This piece is brutal. The Avalanche can’t survive another 1-7 record like they just produced. They’ve got to play well, and there’s hope they can give that they’ve just put up a 12-0 run in their last two games (and before you say yes, but Ottawa and Detroit are no good, crushing bad teams is a of the most reliable). indicators of a good team in any sport.) The optimistic case, this column is about, is that the Avs have turned a corner and they will play their best hockey in the hardest part of their schedule because if they there is a great reward for them on the other side of the mountain.

The fun stretch

Colorado’s last 21 games in March and April are a dream. They have only eight games scheduled against seven current playoff teams to finish the season (Los Angeles, Toronto, Pittsburgh, Minnesota, Dallas, Edmonton and Winnipeg), with only two of those games coming up LA and Toronto the route. These tough games are intertwined with opponents eager to lose at that point in the season to bring them closer to Connor Bedard, the most coveted candidate to enter the draft since Connor McDavid.

Colorado has two games scheduled against the team ranked last in the NHL in goal difference (Anaheim ducks), one match against next to last (Chicago Blackhawks), one game against the fourth penultimate (Canadians from Montreal), three games against fifth to last (Arizona Coyotes), and three games against the sixth-last (San Jose sharks). The only other team they play multiple times in this stretch is the only current playoff team with a negative goal difference (Kings of Los Angeles).

They’re also playing Ottawa and Detroit again, and the final game of the season against a fading Nashville team could look even more favorable then than it does now. The timing of their Edmonton and Winnipeg games is even advantageous as they are the penultimate and final games for each team and both could easily be in a position where their playoff placement is stuck and it would be wise for them to rest some starters . There are a ton points are on the table for the Avalanche in their last 21 games.

How they win the West

Since the theme of this column is optimism, let’s raise the bar beyond just finding the bar to make the playoffs and assume that the Avs who beat Ottawa and Detroit 12-0 in 100 minutes, to the final come quarter of the year, and their luck average returns when they finally catch some breaks and claim 90 percent of all possible points (if you think this assumption is dead end, consider that they got 89 percent of possible points in the first 25 games to come out of last year’s COVID-19 induced break).

Let’s assume they get bonus help as Edmonton and Winnipeg are locked in their seeds in the last week of the season so the Avs are missing Connor McDavid and Connor Hellebuyck while Arizona, San Jose and Anaheim have been beer league players in the last few months in the last cynical attempt to tank for Bedard and emulate the depravity of Chicago and Columbus. They claim 38 points out of 42 against this avalanche of lesser competition, putting them just 9 points off last year’s bar of making the playoffs with the previous 18 games still in contention.

Let’s say the Avs play better than average in the tough 18-game stretch after the All-Star break and take 60 percent of the possible points. Those 22 points combined with the 90 percent destruction at the end of the year brings them to 109 points. Right now, Winnipeg and Dallas lead the West by 65.6 points, and if you extrapolate that pace over 82 games, they come to 108 points. As frustrating as this year has been for Colorado, the door to the top of the west remains open.

So stay positive Avs fans, all hope is not lost even for the one seed, we just need the dominant version of the Colorado Avalanche to appear more than a few bouts at a time.