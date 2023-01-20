NM State Falls in Spring Opener to No. 19 Arizona State





Next game: Western New Mexico 1/20/2023 | 14.00 hours January 20 (Friday) / 2 p.m Western New Mexico History TEMPE, Arizona. Takes on his first top-25 team since taking over 12eNM State ranked against Oklahoma State last season in the NCAA Tournament and faced a challenge to begin the spring season. Despite showing some struggle, the Aggies fell 7-0 to the Sun Devils at the Whiteman Tennis Complex on Thursday morning. DOUBLE Overall, the Aggies were able to steal just four games in three games during the early part of the season against Arizona State, giving ASU an early 1-0 lead.

Anna Pinaevsa and Lisa Zhu teamed up to take on Domenika Turkovic and Patricija Spaka where they fell 6-1 on a tandem that ended the fall in ninth place in the country.

teamed up to take on Domenika Turkovic and Patricija Spaka where they fell 6-1 on a tandem that ended the fall in ninth place in the country. Senior duo Miranda Bishard and Bella Nguyen dropped a 6-1 decision to Sedona Gallagher and Giulia Morlet.

and dropped a 6-1 decision to Sedona Gallagher and Giulia Morlet. Natsuki Nishimura and new addition of Aggie Valeria Ivanovskaya joined forces against Marianna Argyrokastriti and Chelsea Fontenel and were able to play two games before their match went unfinished. SINGLE In singles, Nishimura fought hard in the opening set against ASU’s Fontenel before falling 6-3, 6-0.

Aggies Zhu, Pinaieva, Ivanovskaia and Bishard had tough tasks ahead of them as they each drew a Sun Devil that landed in the top 100 of the latest 2022 poll.

Zhu was competitive in the first set against No. 69 Morlet, but she would eventually fall 6-2, 6-0 in her first singles match of the spring season.

After falling 6-1 in the opening set against No. 74 Turkovic, Freshman Anna Pinaieva put her best foot forward in the second game, but would fall 6-3 to give the point to the Sun Devils.

put her best foot forward in the second game, but would fall 6-3 to give the point to the Sun Devils. Meanwhile, No. 84 Argyrokastriti of Arizona State would claim a 6-0, 6-0 victory over the Aggies’ Ivanovskaia in her debut with the team.

Bishard drew No. 95 Gallagher and would join Pinaieva as the only Aggies to win a game in each set. Gallagher, however, would secure victory, 6-1, 6-2.

The Aggies’ sixth singles game Melissa Carter fell to the talented Spaka, 6-0, 6-0 as the Sun Devils wrapped up their shutout victory. NEXT ONE Just over 24 hours after finishing its game against Arizona State, NM State returns home to host Western New Mexico at 2 p.m. Friday at the NM State Tennis Complex. ++NM state++

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nmstatesports.com/news/2023/1/19/womens-tennis-nm-state-falls-in-spring-opener-to-no-19-arizona-state.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos