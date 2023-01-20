South Dakota State head football coach John Stiegelmeier retires





After a 26-year career leading South Dakota State through the start of the Division I era and, most recently, to the pinnacle of FCS football, SDSU football head coach John Stiegelmeier’s job is done. After leading South Dakota State to its first national championship in 26 years and first-ever Division I football championship, Stiegelmeier is retiring. Stiegelmeier, who turns 66 next month, made the announcement of his retirement in a press release distributed by SDSU Athleteics less than two weeks after the Jackrabbits’ 45-21 victory over North Dakota State on Jan. 8 in Frisco, Tex. the title. Longtime assistant coach and current defensive coordinator Jimmy Rogers will succeed Stiegelmeier as South Dakota State head coach, SDSU athletics director Justin Sell announced in a press release Thursday. There will be a press conference on Friday at 10 a.m. to introduce Rogers as the Jackrabbits’ next head coach. “(Wife) Laurie and I, with our family, would like to thank South Dakota State University and SDSU Athletics for being blessed to serve as head football coaches,” Stiegelmeier said in a release. Lifelong memories have been made during our 26 years in this role. The support of so many, including three college presidents, countless assistant coaches, countless student-athletes, two athletic directors, and the Jackrabbit fanbase has been so special. Thank you to everyone who believed in us.” A native of Selby and a South Dakota graduate, Stiegelmeier has been the team’s head coach since 1997, when they were part of the Division II North Central Conference. He guided them through the transition to Division I and eventually turned them into an I-AA/FCS force. This year’s 14-1 campaign marked their 10th consecutive playoff appearance and third Missouri Valley Football Conference title. More:Zimmer: After 26 years, John Stiegelmeier has his national championship He was named MVFC Coach of the Year, AFCA National Coach of the Year, and Eddie Robinson Award winner as FCS Coach of the Year for leading SDSU to the championship. Stiegelmeier, who did not play college football, has been with SDSU since 1988 when he was the defensive backs coach. He was promoted to defensive coordinator under Mike Daly in 1991 and took over after Daly stepped down in ’97. He began his career at SDSU as a student assistant in 1979. Stiegelmeier retires with a career record of 199-112. The Jacks have had just two losing seasons since moving to Division I in 2004 when they went 5-6 in 2010 and 2011. Follow Sioux Falls Argus Leader reporter Michael McCleary on Twitter @mikejmccleary.

