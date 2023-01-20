McKinley Park News – 12th Ward Alder refuses forum, accusation of organizer bias

Published January 19, 2023

Chicago 12th ward Councilor Anabel Abarca has declined to participate in an upcoming candidate forum because of conflicts of interest within organizing groups, including McKinley Park neighborhood nonprofits Neighbors for Environmental Justice and the McKinley Park Development Council, she said.

In a statement posted to her Instagram account, Abarca said the forum falls short of fairness and impartiality requirements.

The majority of host organizations have employees and/or boards of directors who actively campaign and recruit for my opponent, the statement said.

One forum participant

The recently shared poster from the 12th Ward forum inaccurately lists both candidates as contestants.The forum, which originally featured promotions with the Brighton Park Neighborhood Council and the McKinley Park Development Council as primary organizers alongside Neighbors for Environmental Justice, now listing the latter as the organizer and others as supporters.

The forum remains scheduled for Thursday, February 9, 2023 at Kelly high school in the Brighton Park area. Only candidate Julia Ramirez, Abarca’s opponent, is scheduled to compete, though recent promotions continue to list both candidates.

Conflicts of Interest

Abarca said board members of the McKinley Park Development Council are actively working for her opponent’s campaign without disclosing their roles or withdrawing from council matters where they have a conflict of interest.

They should at least disclose this to residents, Abarca said.

Petitions and Donors

Petitions for Ramirez show that McKinley Park Development Council board members Liz Gres and Anthony Wojtal are working as circulators to collect signatures for her campaign.





Campaign finance records show that Gres and her husband, Pete DeMay, a multiple former candidate for 12th ward alderman, are two of the largest donors to the Ramirez campaign. The pair have also shown their support for Ramirez through campaign activities, including those pictured and promoted on social media.

No disclosure, no challenge

The development council declined to answer questions and said it would release a public statement shortly. The municipality does not engage in partisan activities, it stated in an email response. We have given both 12th ward alderman candidates multiple opportunities to deal with us on an equal footing.

Abarca objected to the lack of disclosure by these groups when she met them first as a candidate and then as the appointed 12th ward Chicago City Council representative, she said.

Brighton Park council

Members of the board of directors who were already at work [for the Ramirez campaign] should have backed off and revealed their role, Abarca said, especially as the development council questioned her about campaign details and sources of funding.

A photo submitted to the McKinley Park News shows petitions and campaign literature from Ramirez at the registration table for a McKinley Park Play Garden event in October 2022.Abarca also raised concerns about bias with the forum’s co-sponsor Brighton Park Neighborhood Council, pointing out that one of his director-level associates is engaged in hiring political recruiting firms, another full-time associate is a recruiting firm for Ramirez, and a parent group that is being sponsored by the council is pictured in a photo at his meeting promoting Ramirez.

Patrick Brosnan, executive director of the Brighton Park Neighborhood Council, said all its employees and helpers are welcome to take part in whatever political work they wish to do, as long as it is not related to the work, resources or time involved. is paid to the council.

Will not conduct any police activity

Brosnan said such campaigns or partisan work did not carry over into municipal affairs. He did not know details about the mother’s group photo, but noted that the council serves more than 100 parents in their programs, and that photos from the event showed that it did not take place at any municipal facility or property.

Our policy is that if staff want to be significantly involved, we will not monitor their activities, he said.





Past candidate forums

Forum organizer Neighbors for Environmental Justice did not respond to this publication request for comment or to answer questions. Abarca said she tried several times to meet with the group, which ended in a canceled meeting that was never rescheduled.

Both Neighbors for Environmental Justice and DeMays in recent 12th Ward councilor campaigns have maintained a primary focus on the MAT Asphalt plant and its co-owner Michael Tadin Jr., particularly Tadin’s contributions to Cardenas’ political campaigns. DeMay was a member of Neighbors for Environmental Justice when it was first founded in the summer of 2018.

Neighbors for Environmental Justice has previously hosted events leading up to council elections, including a community social in January 2019 and a candidate forum in February 2019, both featuring candidates DeMay and Jose Rico. Then-12th Ward Alderman George Cardenas did not attend either event.

Play Garden Campaign

One of Abarca’s previous experiences working in the offices of elected officials is her role as Chief of Staff to Cardenas when he was Alderman of the 12th Ward. Abarca also briefly volunteered on the board of the McKinley Park Development Council before resigning to retire to pursue political work.

Abarca said she also noticed instances of inappropriate politics within other nonprofits in the area. One example she cited was recruiting Ramirez this fall at a public event at the McKinley Community Play Garden, with photos of a petition for Ramirez displayed next to her campaign materials at the event’s registration table.

Ramirez reaction

The McKinley Community Play Garden Committee is aware of the rules surrounding campaigning and political activity in the playground and has always scrupulously adhered to the rules surrounding these activities, said playground organizer Jessica Fong.

In a post on Instagram, Ramirez said she would still be attending the Neighbors for Environmental Justice forum. It is disappointing to hear our adversary discrediting the good work community organizations have done in our neighborhood for years, she wrote.





Southwest Collective Forum

I’m not surprised my opponent refuses to meet residents of the 12th Ward to discuss how this neighborhood can move forward after 20 years of local machine politics, Ramirez wrote.

I don’t see how [the forum] could be legitimate, Abarca said. I am more than happy to attend a debate being held by organizations that are clearly impartial and neutral and have not had these problems.

Abarca said that is why she is taking part in the Aldermanic Candidate Forum presented by the Southwest Collective on January 26, 2023 at Curie High School in the Archer Heights neighborhood. Ramirez has announced that she also plans to attend this event.

No campaign meeting

Brosnan noted that candidates tend to stack events with their supporters as much as possible. Given that only one candidate will participate in the Neighbors for Environmental Justice forum, how will this differ from a campaign rally?

I hope it doesn’t turn into a rah-rah forum, Brosnan said.

Ed. Note: MAT Asphalt is a sponsor of the McKinley Park News. For information about our activities and policies, see our About Us page and the letter from the editor “Building a Trustworthy News Business.” For more information on our coverage of MAT Asphalt, see the Editor’s Letter “Comments on Our Reporting on MAT Asphalt”.