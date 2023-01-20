



Notre Dame head coach Mike Brey plans to step down at the end of the season, ending a 23-year stint at South Bend that will make him the winningest coach in the history of the men’s basketball program become, close. “It’s been a great run for me and our program over the past two decades, but it’s time for a new voice to lead this group into the future,” Brey said in an announcement Thursday. “I want to thank our student-athletes, assistant coaches and support staff who have played such a key role in the culture we have created.” One of the most popular members of the coaching fraternity, Brey led Notre Dame to 13 NCAA tournament appearances, including back-to-back Elite Eight appearances in 2015 and 2016. The Fighting Irish won at least one NCAA tournament game in each of his first three seasons at the helm, including a Sweet 16 run in 2003. Trainer wins School Jim Boeheim 1,010 Syracuse Tom Izzo 678 michigan state Mark little 673 Gonzaga Greg Kampe 669 Oakland Bill Himself 572 Kansas Randy Bennett 496 Saint Mary Mike Bree 481 Our lady — ESPN stats and information After a four-year hiatus, 63-year-old Brey led Notre Dame back to the tournament last season, beating Rutgers in the First Four and Alabama in the first round before falling to Texas Tech. The Irish finished 24-11, 15-5 in the ACC last season – one game behind Duke for the ACC regular season title. Entering the season, Brey was 472-259 while at Notre Dame, earning three Big East Coach of the Year awards and leading the Fighting Irish to the 2015 ACC Tournament Championship. He led the program to 16 seasons with 20 wins. “Mike and I have talked many times over the years about a future transition in leadership of the program, and in our most recent conversation, we came to a mutual conclusion that the end of this season was the right time,” athletic director Jack Swarbrick said in a statement. a statement. That Mike is the winningest coach in the 119-year history of Notre Dame men’s basketball speaks to his skill as a teacher of the game. However, his even greater legacy lies in his accomplishments as an educator and mentor to the young men who played for him. In that sense, he represents both this university and every coach I worked with during my time at Notre Dame. And for that reason, I look forward to working with Mike to define his future role within Notre Dame Athletics. “ The Fighting Irish are in the middle of their worst season under Brey, starting 1-7 in ACC play and 9-10 overall after Tuesday’s home loss to Florida State. Following the Seminoles defeat, Brey discussed this year’s team’s struggles. “I trust our leadership and our captains,” Brey told reporters. “They do have ownership of themselves, but I certainly haven’t been able to help them much. I just told them, I did a terrible job with you guys. I thought we’d be more ready to compete there. That’s the responsibility of the boss. Fully responsible.” Before being hired by Notre Dame in 2000, Brey was head coach at Delaware for five seasons, where he led the Fightin’ Blue Hens to two NCAA Tournaments and two America East regular season titles. The Maryland native began his college coaching career as an assistant under Mike Krzyzewski at Duke from 1987 to 1995. He also spent time as an assistant under legendary high school senior Morgan Wooten at DeMatha Catholic High School (Maryland), where he played his high school prom . .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.espn.com/mens-college-basketball/story/_/id/35483487/notre-dame-coach-mike-brey-step-end-season

