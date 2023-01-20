Is there a Thursday Night Football game tonight? NFL Schedule, TV Channels for Division Playoffs in 2023





|Thursday night is here again and NFL fans around the world are asking themselves an important question. Is there a “Thursday Night Football” game tonight? As much as fans may complain about the lower quality of Thursday night NFL matchups, it’s still better than having to wait until the weekend to see games live. Sadly, that’s exactly what NFL aficionados will have to do as the divisional round of the 2023 NFL playoffs approaches. LAKE:Watch NFL Playoff Games Live With fuboTV (Free Trial) Here’s everything you need to know about the NFL’s postseason schedule and when “TNF” returns to our screens. Is there a Thursday Night Football game tonight? No, there is no “Thursday Night Football” game this week. The program has ended for the season and will not return until the 2023 regular season. The NFL will not play Thursday night games in Week 18 or during the NFL playoffs to avoid forcing teams to play in a short week. That can often put a competitive disadvantage on the team dealing with more injuries, while the team that wins the game would earn a competitive advantage extra rest ahead of the next playoff game. The final Thursday night game of the year was played in Week 17 on December 29, with the Cowboys beating the Titans 27-13. Tennessee rested many of its key players in it, including Derrick Henry, to prepare for a pivotal Week 18 game with the Jaguars. The remainder of NFL games during the 2023 postseason will be played on Saturdays or Sundays; “Monday Night Football” is also over for the season after the Cowboys beat the Buccaneers 31-14 in their wild card weekend game. NFL DIVISIONAL PLAYOFFS PICKS: Straight Up | against the spread Sports on TV today There is no football on TV on Thursday nights, as the college football season is over while the NFL’s Thursday night schedule for the year has come to an end. The good news is that the basketball and hockey season is in full swing and more featured matchups will be televised each week with each season halfway through. Plus, the Australian Open is underway, so tennis fans can catch some of that nighttime action live. Below is a rundown of what will air on Thursday, January 19 in the usual “TNF” slot. NBA : Celtic vs. Warriors (7:30 p.m. ET, TNT); Suns vs. Nets (10 p.m. ET, TNT)

: Celtic vs. Warriors (7:30 p.m. ET, TNT); Suns vs. Nets (10 p.m. ET, TNT) NHL : Oilers vs. Lightning (9 p.m. ET, ESPN)

: Oilers vs. Lightning (9 p.m. ET, ESPN) NCAA : Maryland vs. Maryland Michigan (7 p.m. ET, ESPN); Minnesota vs. Minnesota Purdue (7 p.m. ET, ESPN2)

: Maryland vs. Maryland Michigan (7 p.m. ET, ESPN); Minnesota vs. Minnesota Purdue (7 p.m. ET, ESPN2) TENNIS: Australian Open third round (9 p.m. ET, ESPN2) MORE: Why Tom Brady and the Raiders are a perfect match 2023 NFL Playoff Schedule Wild card round Saturday January 14 matchup Result Seahawks at 49ers SF 41, SEA 23 Chargers at Jaguars JAC 31, LAC 30 Sunday January 15 matchup Result Dolphins at Bills BUF 34MIA 31 Giants with Vikings NYG 31MIN 24 Ravens at Bengal CIN 24,BALL 17 Monday January 16 matchup Time (ET) Cowboys at Buccaneers DALL 31TB 14 Division round Saturday January 21 matchup Time (ET) TV channel Live stream Tickets Jaguars vs Chiefs 4:30 in the afternoon NBC Peacock,fuboTV Buy tickets Giants vs eagles 8:15 PM Fox Fox Sports,fuboTV Buy tickets Sunday January 22 Conference championships Sunday January 29 matchup Time (ET) TV channel Live stream Tickets NFC Championship 3 p.m Fox foxsports.com, fuboTV Buy tickets AFC Championship 6:30 pm CBS biggest+,fuboTV Buy tickets Super bowl 57 Sunday February 12 matchup Time (ET) TV channel Live stream Tickets Super bowl 57 6:30 pm Fox foxsports.com,fuboTV Buy tickets

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sportingnews.com/us/nfl/news/thursday-night-football-tonight-nfl-schedule-divisional-playoffs/w4v5rycjiprzjvx3b2j96lja The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos