Gymnastics returns home to face No. 12 Missouri – LSU

BATON ROUGE The Ninth-place gymnastics team will return home to face No. 12 Missouri on Friday, January 20 at 6:00 PM CT at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.



The Friday Night Heights game between LSU and Missouri airs on SEC Network with Alex Perlman on the play-by-play and Ashley with Kathy Johnson Clarke as the analyst.



We can’t thank our fans enough for being at the level on Monday, head coach Jay Clark said. We saw our children riot when the lights came on. There are no easy fixes in this conference and Missouri is a tough team. Were ready to go and looking for a win.



Introductions for the top-20 ranked matchup are scheduled for 5:48 PM in the PMAC with the first jump at 6:01 PM CT.

Live statistics and stream of the meet can be found at lsussports.net.



Doors to the arena open at 4:30 PM CT. The first 1,000 fans to attend will receive a free cancer awareness shirt.



The series record



In the game between the Tigers, LSU has a winning record over the Missouri Tigers with an overall record of 45-9-0. LSU is 16-0-0 at home against Missouri and will look to maintain their undefeated record at home.

The last time the two teams met was in 2022, when LSU traveled to Columbia for a tri-meeting with Missouri and Arkansas. The Tigers fell to Missouri 197,200-197,350 but beat Arkansas 197,200-196,800.

LSU will try to get their first win of the season on Friday night.

Last time on the floor



The Tigers fell to the top-ranked Sooners on Monday afternoon in Baton Rouge. LSU battled through all four events, even outscoring the defending champions on bars, but eventually fell to Oklahoma 197.450-197.600 in the team’s home opener.

LSU saw new faces in its lineups on Monday as all-rounder Kiya Johnson was out with an injury. Junior Chase Brock debuted on the vault lineup, sophomore Tori Tatum on bars and junior Sierra Ballard on beam.

The Tigers started strong on vault. Junior Elena Arenas started with a 9.775, followed by senior Alyona Shchennikova who posted a 9.875. Junior Chase Brock made her debut in the lineup and scored a 9.80. Sophomore KJ Johnson strengthened the lineup in fourth spot, earning a 9.875. Sophomore Aleah Finnegan added a 9.85 while junior Haleigh Bryant anchored with a 9.925 to take the title in rotation one.

In the second rotation, sophomore Alexis Jeffrey started with a 9.80. Arenas and Shchennikova both added 9.875 to the team’s score. Sophomore Tori Tatum made his debut last season after an injury and scored a 9.875. Bryant anchored with her score of 9.90 while Finnegan recorded a career-high 9.925.

LSU beat Oklahoma 49,500-49,400 in the second rotation, but narrowly trailed Oklahoma 98,775-98,825 at the halfway mark.

Senior Kai Rivers started the third rotation on beam with a 9.80. Junior Sierra Ballard made her debut on the ball lineup and scored a 9.825. KJ Johnson scored a 9.750. Arenas and Bryant followed with strong routines, scoring a 9.875 and a 9.950 in fourth and fifth spots, while Finnegan anchored the beam with a 9.775. Bryant’s 9.95 tied her career high to earn her second title of the night.

In the final rotation, Ballard started off with an explosive performance, scoring a 9.90 to kick things off on the ground. Shchennikova tied her career high at the event with her 9.925, as did Finnegan, who tied her career high with a 9.95. KJ Johnson posted a 9.775 and Bryant finished the night with a 9.90. Finnegan took the title with her 9.950 for her second title at the event this year.

Bryant clinched the Tigers league all-around title against the Sooners, finishing with a season high of 39,675. The junior won the all-around in all three Tigers encounters to date, also taking the title against Utah and Kentucky.

Finnegan also posted a season-high all-around score of 39.500.

The team



Senior Alyona Shchennikova, junior Haleigh Bryant and sophomore Aleah Finnegan are expected to compete in the all-around against Missouri. Junior Elena Arenas also has the potential to compete in the all-around on Friday night.



An eight-time All-American, Bryants front handspring front pike half is considered one of the best jumps in collegiate gymnastics. She finished the 2022 regular season as the No. 3 vaulter in all NCAA Gymnastics and owns a career-high five perfect 10s at the event.

Bryant started the season strong, winning eight titles in three encounters. She has two on vault, one on beam, one on bars, and three on the all-around. The junior is nationally ranked ninth on beam, eleventh on vault and ninth in the all-around.



Arenas has been a consistent contender in the vault, bridge and beam lineups. The junior from Athens, Georgia won the SEC vault title in 2021. She posted a career high of 9.925 on beam at Kentucky.



Senior Kai Rivers returned to the lineup in 2022 after an Achilles tendon injury. After battling injury throughout her career, the senior is a staple of the ball lineup as captain and brings an experienced routine to the lineup.

Junior Chase Brock is expected to return to the vault and floor lineups after making her debut against Oklahoma. Fellow junior Sierra Ballard should also return to the ball lineup after her debut on Monday.



Sophomores KJ Johnson and Finnegan made an immediate impact this year after impressive freshman seasons in 2022. KJ Johnson has been a mainstay in the vault, floor and beam lineups, while Finnegan battles the all-around.



Born in Lees Summit, Missouri, Finnegan had a career night in the season opener against Utah and recorded a career high 9.950 to take the event title and took the co-all-around title on the night with a 39.450. Since then, the sophomore tied her career high on floor, posting a new career high of 9.925 on bars against Oklahoma.

Tori Tatum, a sophomore from Chanhassen, Minnesota, made her debut on bars Monday afternoon after being injured last year. Tatum scored a 9.875 in her first-ever collegiate routine and has the potential to make multiple appearances on the bar’s lineup.



A native of Hillsborough, North Carolina, freshman Ashley Cowan has trained the uneven bars and has the potential to appear in the lineup. Born in Lake Charles, Louisiana, Bryce Wilson made her collegiate debut on beam in the season opener against Utah.



Fans can follow the Tigers on the team’s @LSUgym social media channels Instagram and Twitter and www.facebook.com/lsugym.

