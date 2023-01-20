Sports
ESPN gives high praise to Georgia Football for how it has handled the transfer portal
The first transfer portal officially closed on Wednesday, as it was the last day for players to enter the transfer portal until it reopens on May 1.
Georgia saw a lot of action in the transfer portal, with 10 players leaving the program. The most notable departure was wide receiver AD Mitchell, who entered the transfer portal on Wednesday.
But unlike last season, Georgia didn’t hesitate to use the portal to address some of its issues. Georgia has pulled three players from the transfer portal. It brought in wide receivers Dominic Lovett and RaRa Thoms along with defensive back Smoke Bouie.
ESPN was thrilled with the additions of Lovett and Thomas, which helped bolster an already strong wide reception space.
The Dawgs stayed within the confines of the SEC to get two of the top receivers in the portal: Mississippi State Rara Thomas and Missouris Dominic Lovett, ESPN’s Chris Low wrote. Together they added 100 catches, 1,472 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns last season. With Ladd McConkey opting to return for another season, Georgia should be stacked as a receiver.
ESPNs Craig Haubert echoed those sentiments in a separate ESPN article praising Georgia for the way it responded to its needs on the transfer portal.
The Bulldogs have been an excellent example of high-level recruiting, Haubert wrote. With a second national title in their pocket, they have added just a few key pieces to further strengthen and deepen their roster at the receiver position. Those two, with the return of the highly prolific Ladd McConkey and TE Brock Bowers, will make Stetson Bennett’s transition to a new QB a little easier.
ESPN’s Tom VanHaaren gave Georgia a B+ grade for off-season use of the transfer portal. That’s higher than fellow elites Ohio State and Alabama, though not quite the A-grades that Michigan and Florida State received.
Georgia is very optimistic about what Thomas and Lovett can bring to the wide receiver space. Georgia also saw Dominick Blaylock enter the transfer portal, while Kearis Jackson entered the NFL draft.
With all three incoming players having SEC experience, Thomas is from Mississippi State, Lovett is from Missouri and Bouie played at Texas A&M, and there is great confidence in what Georgia brings in.
Georgia players and coaches like to say that Georgia isn’t for everyone, so some SEC experience should give incoming players an idea of what’s to come next.
You really like the people they are. They are phenomenal people, Georgia wide receivers coach Bryan McClendon said of Lovett and Thomas. They’ve done well and made plays and everything else in our conference by playing against the same league they played against. You know you can always judge what they are doing compared to the level of competition they face.
What we learned about Georgia football in the first transfer portal
In addition to the three transfers, Georgia currently has the No. 2 recruiting class. The Bulldogs have signed 25 recruits to date and still have the opportunity to add to the class with National Signing Day taking place on Feb. 1. Many of those recruits have already enrolled in Georgia, and several help the team during bowl preparation.
Georgia had double-digit players leaving for the NFL, so the Bulldogs will have plenty of gaps to fill as they aim to win their third consecutive national championship.
