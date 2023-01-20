Women’s Hockey closes homestand against Syracuse





The Lindenwood women’s hockey team (2-20-0, 2-6-0 CHA) closes an eight-game homestand this weekend with a two-game set against Syracuse (7-15-1, 4-2-0 CHA ). Game one on Friday kicks off at 7:10 PM, while the series finale is scheduled for a puck drop at 1:10 PM, all from Centene Community Ice Center in Maryland Heights, Mo. The Lions pulled off a pair of one-goal defeats against Mercyhurst last weekend, falling 4-3 in the first game in extra time before dropping the second game 3-2. Lindenwood has played in four overtimes so far this season and then went 1-3. The lone win came on November 19 in a 2-1 win over RIT. The top line of Morgan Neitzke , Chloe Corbin and Rachel Goof continued to play well over the weekend as they each took two or more points in the series against the Lakers. Neitzke determines the team in points (21), goals (11), assists (10) and shots (108). Goff has found the back of the net in four of the last seven games, bringing her total to eight this year. Corbin has had four assists in her last three games as she is tied for second on the team with six. Molly Henderson made an immediate impact upon her return to the lineup. The Rockford, Illinois native scored a pair of goals on Friday and went 72 percent within the throw-in spot, winning 18 ties over the weekend. For her efforts, the freshman forward was named CHA Rookie of the Week for the second time this season. The two teams will meet this weekend for the third and fourth time of the year, as the Dutch took back both games of the series early November, 4-1 and 4-3, respectively. In the second game, Syracuse scored the game-winning goal with just four seconds left in the third period.

