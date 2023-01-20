Weber State’s Eddie Heckard turns down NFL to sign with BYU





PROVO, Utah– Weber State cornerback Eddie Heckard continues to play college football for Jay Hill. This season, that’s as a member of the BYU football program. Sources confirmed to KSL Sports that Heckard is registered with Provo. 1 more @BYUfootball pic.twitter.com/OLvAlNBt5G — 5ive (@EddieHeckard5) January 20, 2023 Eddie Heckard was an AP All-American cornerback in 2022 The 5-foot-10 cornerback from Las Vegas was a 2022 Second-Team AP All-American for the Wildcats. Shortly after BYU hired Jay Hill as the new defensive coordinator, Heckard announced that he was forgoing his senior year of eligibility to enter the NFL draft. Instead of going through the design process, Heckard is once again teaming up with Hill to play at BYU. During his five-year career at Weber State, Heckard earned All-Big Sky honors four times, including three first-team honors. He is one of nine players in Weber State history to earn first-team All-Big Sky honors three times. During his time with the Wildcats, Heckard started 36 games at cornerback. He arrives at BYU as an instant plug-and-play cornerback that Gabe Jeudy-Lally lost to Tennessee, plus Kaleb Hayes and D’Angelo Mandell to graduate. There is one more year of eligibility left He is eligible to compete in BYU’s corner room for one year. The 2023 season will be BYU’s first as a member of the Big 12 Conference. Heckard was one of the few Weber State players voted into the KSL Sports Zone’s “60 in 60” for the start of the 2022 season. The list ranked the top college football players in Utah entering the 2022 season. Media members and the KSL Sports team voted on it. Heckard checked in at number 58. #58 in our 60in60 Eddie Heckard is STRONG! He does it all! pic.twitter.com/Q6XDMaxZoN — Hans Olsen (@975Hans) June 13, 2022 “Eddie Heckard is one of the best closing defensemen in the country. He was a multiple first-conference guy for us,” Jay Hill told Hans & Scotty G. last summer. “We expect him to play an All-American caliber this year and that if things go well this year, he will have the opportunity to play in the NFL.” Heckard is the 12th transfer addition for BYU in the 2023 transfer portal cycle. Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturdays from 123 pm) on KSL Nieuwsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU’s move to the Big 12 Conference on Twitter: @Mitch_Harper. Follow @Mitch_Harper

