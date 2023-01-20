Seller stars as No. 11 Terps Top Badgers, 77-64





Next game: in Nebraska 2023-01-22 | 2:00 B1G+ 22 Jan. (Sun) / 2:00 PM Bee Nebraska MADISON, WI A career night of Shyanne Sellers LED No. 11 Maryland to its eighth win in nine games as the Terps improved to an impressive 7-1 on the road with a 77-64 victory over Wisconsin, at the Kohl Center on Thursday night. Sellers racked up a career-high 21 points along with seven rebounds. Sellers went 9-of-12 from the floor, for a career-high in field goals made for Maryland (15-4 overall, 6-2 Big Ten). The Terps opened up an early 22-6 lead and never trailed in their fourth wire-to-wire win of the season. Diamond miller counted 19 points for her 11th straight game in double digits. She had 16 of those points in the last 20 minutes after just three in the first half. Believe Mason scored her 500th career point in the game as she finished with 11 points. Brian Alexander continued her excellent game of late completion with 10 points from the bank.

The Terps are an all-time perfect 12-0 against the Badgers. Wisconsin fell to 6-13 overall and 2-6 in the conference. Away @shyannesellers3 and Diamond miller led the Terrapins to a dominant win in Wisconsin https://t.co/kbbM7AEfuW#FTT X #LegUSy pic.twitter.com/4NUONaliBm Maryland Women’s Basketball (@TerpsWBB) January 20, 2023 Brenda’s Take “I thought we came out of the tip and really set the tone, especially with Shy and Faith. They were really on hand to help us on both ends of the floor and of course the hot hand Shy had was nice to see and that didn’t they “I don’t have an answer for her. Any time you can go out and get a win in conference play, I’ll take it.” Abort the action That was too much fun @lavbriggs @shyannesellers3 #FTT X #LegUSy pic.twitter.com/yvqjxUrBAt Maryland Women’s Basketball (@TerpsWBB) January 20, 2023 Sellers got the Terps off to a good start, knocking down all of her first four shots in the first 4:38 of the action, including three triples, for a quick 11 points as the Terps took a 16-6 lead. The Terps led 28–15 after the first quarter as Sellers had 13 points in the period, including 3-of-4 from a 3-point range.

In a defensive second quarter, the Terps beat the badgers 14-12 and led 42-27 at halftime. Sellers led all scorers with 15 points in the first half. The Terps forced Wisconsin to 11 turnovers in the first half, resulting in a 10-0 lead in points from turnovers.

The Terps then opened their biggest lead of the evening Mila Reynolds scored inside to put them at 22, 56-34 with 5:21 left in the third. Maryland led 61-46 after three. Miller scored nine runs in the period.

The Terps held onto a comfortable lead in the fourth as Miller increased her total by seven in the quarter. Update of 1,000 points Miller moved to 25th all-time in Maryland career scoring with 1,371. She passed No. 25 Stephanie Cross, who scored 1,349 points between 1995 and 1998.

1,371. She passed No. 25 Stephanie Cross, who scored 1,349 points between 1995 and 1998. Meyers now has 1,207 career points with 947 in her three seasons of action with Princeton before joining the Terps this season.

1,207 career points with 947 in her three seasons of action with Princeton before joining the Terps this season. Lavender Briggs who broke the 1,000 mark in Maryland’s game against Notre Dame, now has 1,082 in total. She scored 961 in Florida.

1,082 in total. She scored 961 in Florida. Brian Alexander who passed the 1,000 point threshold last game now has 1,021 career points, including 841 at Vanderbilt

1,021 career points, including 841 at Vanderbilt Pinzan, like her, is also chasing 1,000 points 990 after scoring four at Wisconsin, for her career. She had 916 points in South Florida. Update double digits . @shyannesellers3 with the jumper and she has her career-high 21 points tonight #FTT X #LegUSy pic.twitter.com/yckuxfAF42 Maryland Women’s Basketball (@TerpsWBB) January 20, 2023 Sellers 21 point-performance marked the 16th time in 19 games she has reached a double-digit score. She has done that a total of 29 times in her career.

point-performance marked the 16th time in 19 games she has reached a double-digit score. She has done that a total of 29 times in her career. With 19 points, Miller reached double digits for the 17th time in 18 games played this season. She has scored 10 points or more 72 times in her career.

points, Miller reached double digits for the 17th time in 18 games played this season. She has scored 10 points or more 72 times in her career. Believe Mason scored 11 points, giving her double digits for the sixth time this season and 18th in her career.

Alexander scored 10 points, placing her in double figures for the ninth time this season and for 49th overall.

Diamond miller making it look easy She has 19 points tonight.#FTT X #LegUSy pic.twitter.com/3gGwO80st6 Maryland Women’s Basketball (@TerpsWBB) January 20, 2023 B1G time The Terps are now 189-52 (.784) all-time against their Big Ten opponents.

Since joining the Big Ten in 2014-15, the Terrapins are 147-22 (.870) vs. their conference opponents, including their 19-3 record in the Big Ten Tournament.

In the 21 years under Frese, the Terps are 158-26 (.859) against their Big Ten opponents.

Frese is 171-31 (.847) all-time vs. Big Ten opponents, including her time at Minnesota and at Ball State.

The Terrapins are also 129-8 (.942) when scoring 70 points or more in Big Ten games since 2014-15.

Since their first year in the Big Ten, the Terps are 112-4 (.966) when holding their league opponents to 70 points or less. Series history Maryland remains undefeated against Wisconsin and now has an all-time lead of 12-0, including a 6-0 on the road. Notes and nuggets With her bucket for the first quarter, @FMasonius has reached 500 career points #FTT X #LegUSy pic.twitter.com/YLV1PCq0kl Maryland Women’s Basketball (@TerpsWBB) January 20, 2023 With a bucket in the first quarter for her first points of the game, Believe Mason reached 500 career points. Next one The Terps stay on the road and take on Nebraska on Sunday, January 22. The competition ends at 2pm and will be broadcast on B1G+.

