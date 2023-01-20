Brighton hockey rallies from 3 down to beat Salem

Even trailing by three goals, Brighton’s hockey players had no doubt they would beat Salem.

It wasn’t just empty bravado that nobody on the team really believed. The Bulldogs had already staged an unlikely comeback this season, conceding four goals from Lane Petit in the final 6:57 of the game to beat state power Livonia Stevenson 4–2, after going down two goals on 16 December.

Salem jumped to a 3-0 lead early in the second period, but Brighton stormed back to score the next five goals in a 5-3 victory Wednesday night at Kensington Valley Ice House.

I don’t think we played very well within our structure, said Brighton coach Kurt Kivisto. We let them get behind us a few times. They got a few breakaway goals there.

Even when we were down by three, they said they would come back and win this game. It’s just a little bit of digging and sticking to the plan and the way we want to play. If we do that, we were good. When we get away from it, we struggle. It showed the first period, period-and-a-half there.

Peter Manginen’s goal with 14:34 left in the second period gave Salem a 3–0 lead before Brighton woke up.

Cameron Duffany started the comeback by scoring with 9:14 left in the second. Charlie Burchfield reduced the deficit to 3-2 before the end of the period.

Duffany tied the game with 7:59 left, Lane Petit scored the go-ahead goal with 5:45 left and Evan Wohlart added an insurance goal 40 seconds later.

Salem battles Livonia Stevenson for first place in the KLAA East. Both teams blew a lead on Wednesday, with Stevenson falling 4-3 in Hartland. Salem is 6-2 in the division with two games left, while Stevenson is 5-2 with three games left. Stevenson owns the head-to-head tiebreaker.

Brighton are number 4 in Division 1, while Salem are number 9. The game was a rematch of a quarterfinal game from last season that the Bulldogs won 4-1 en route to the state finals.

The Bulldogs travel to fifth-placed Hartland on Friday at 7:30 p.m. in a game that should decide the champion of KLAA West. Brighton is 9-0 and Hartland 7-0 in the division. The East and West winners meet for the KLAA Championship.

It’s clearly a huge game, Kivisto said. It’s really fun to play them and play on their rink in such an environment.

Howell 0, Plymouth 0

Howell goaltender Alex Herter stopped all 27 shots he faced to earn his second shutout of the season.

Howell defeated Plymouth 37-27, while Hayden Sturos put in eight shots at the net for the Highlanders.

The last scoreless draw between a Livingston County team was just two years ago as Brighton and Hartland skated to a 0-0 deadlock on February 26, 2021.

Boys basketball

Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 56, Charyl Stockwell 47

Adam Surowiec had 12 points and eight rebounds, Henry Munkres had 11 points and five assists, Drew Goodwin had nine points, and Louis Perri had seven rebounds for Stockwell.

struggling

Howell 74, canton 6

Howell 68, Plymouth 6

Connor Wallace, Zac Leventis, Ryker Newstead, Jake Lynn, Elijah Madison, Nik Korroch, Drake Blazevski, Zac Egan, Brady Metz, Will Stewart, Gavin Holbrook and Mason Lamont went 2-0 to Howell (11-7 overall, 4- 2 KLAA West).

54 Fowlerville, 30 St. Johns

57 Fowlerville, 15 Ionia

Levi Baker, Connor Kiernan, Jesse Johnson, Brock Foster, Richard Davis, Connor Stankov, Dalton Daniel and George Daniel went undefeated for Fowlerville.

Boys bowling

Salem 22, Brighton 8

Johnny Saunders rolled a 207 for Brighton.

Bowling for girls

Salem 21, Brighton 9

Natalie Barrett had a 153 for Brighton.

