Jesse Lingard follows Ronaldo’s lead in calling behind Man Utd’s times and wonders ‘who calls the shots?’
Jesse Lingard echoed some of the comments Cristiano Ronaldo made in his infamous Piers Morgan interview, questioning who is actually in charge at Manchester United.
Ronaldo claimed the Red Devils had made ‘zero progress’ off the pitch since he last left Old Trafford in 2009 when he was released from his contract after criticizing the club during his bombshell interview with Morgan.
The Portuguese said: “Nothing has changed since I left. The pool, the jacuzzi, even the gym, even some technology. Even the chefs I appreciate lovely people. I thought I would see new technology, infrastructure. I saw things that I saw when I was 20.”
Academy product Lingard, who spent more than two decades at Old Trafford before moving to Nottingham Forest in the summer, has now backed Ronaldo’s assessment of United. And he thinks they need to get modern off the field.
Speak on the Diary of a CEO podcast, Lingard said, “You know what it is, I think they’re so behind on everything.
“You see [Manchester] The facilities of the city, you see the facilities of Tottenham when we go there with England and train at Tottenham, as if people are miles ahead.
“Even the social side of things and stuff. I went to them like in 2017 about YouTube and content creation but they are so behind on everything. I just want them to keep up with the new things that are happening, the things that are popping up. You have to be relevant, you have to stay relevant.
Asked specifically about Ronaldo’s claims, Lingard added: “Yeah, and he left [the first time] years ago! You want the best, especially as United are one of the biggest clubs in the world. You want the best for the best.
“Of course you want the best food and you want the swimming pool and the jacuzzi and the sauna, which is only there [it should] be a bit more modern. Modernize, because you see City’s amenities and you think: ‘Stay up to date, catch up a bit!’ because they are way behind at the moment.
Lingard critical of lack of leadership
He continued: “They are just generally behind. We used to have table tennis, pool, a dart board, and it would keep you mentally happy and things like that. But not anymore, there’s no playroom or anything. You go in, you work out and you go home.
“Sometimes you want to stay on the training field, play darts with the boys, play table tennis with the boys. But like I said, they just need to catch up a little bit more and get a little more modern. They have changed the canteen but to be relevant and stay in this day and age you need to be a bit more modern.
“Who is in control? We do not know. We don’t know what’s going on. And now her, of course [the Glazer family] wants to sell the club.
“We were just behind on a lot of things, and you want the modern stuff, you want the stuff that pops up at the time, but we don’t know who’s in charge of changing the training ground or things like that.
“They have to catch up when you see what City are doing: a new training ground, the best facilities, nobody talks about the team in the press.”
United return to action on Sunday as they head to Arsenal for a squeezing Premier League game.
