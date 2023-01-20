Sports
Why there will never be a last dance for Australian cricket
But those requests were met with strong objections from the Australian team itself. As former Captain Ricky Ponting put it when speaking at the Chappell Foundation dinner in Sydney in early 2020:
I was very wary as Australian captain because I didn’t really want to and this will probably come across the wrong way for the public to know our team. There was a lot of mystique about what happened in the Australian cricket team changing rooms and I found myself a guardian of our players, almost like a father figure to the players where I wouldn’t let anyone know anything they didn’t need to know.
So in the mess of emotions and worry that followed the 2018 Newlands scandal, CA’s desire for the team to open up more, and then new coach Justin Langer to balance those hopes with the traditions Ponting holds dear , the agreement to remove footage was reached. .
In 2019, there was a reminder of why that arrangement made sense for the parties involved. The emergence of expletive-laden coaches’ box audio from former Bulldogs mentor Rodney Eade, who in turn sounded angry at his runner and ruckman Will Minson, raised many eyebrows from coaches and documentary filmmakers alike.
Five years later, in the wake of season two of the Amazon series, the deal to remove footage has left some opinions up in the air. Some players wish they could look back on the cuts, if only to be reminded of how much the team has evolved.
Others, being documentary junkies themselves, like the idea of piecing together a new story from all this footage over the years, as happened when Peter Jackson stitched together the unused film from the Beatles Let It Be project in 1969.
Discussions also touch on a question that was left tantalizingly in the air at the end of season two, which sees the Australian team poised to embark on a tour of India and England this year that will largely carry on the legacy of Pat Cummins and company. determine.
If there’s going to be a third season featuring these groundbreaking encounters, a lot will have to happen very quickly. For Mauger in particular, the work is extremely demanding, with long days and longer trips.
Filmmakers were able to film in India during season one for a short Australian white ball tour ahead of the 2019 World Cup, but visas and travel arrangements had yet to be finalized.
And everyone involved in the project is taking a deep breath for now as they are unsure if they will be called up again in 2023.
Anyway, the Amazon documentaries are largely a case of providing a valuable but simultaneous and somewhat tentative look into the Australian team, as opposed to collecting footage for history.
We can’t forget that Michael Jordan persisted for almost 20 years in allowing the use of the 1997-98 Chicago Bulls footage. In the case of the Australian team, the trade-off was to deflect future leaks in exchange for something substantial in the here and now.
