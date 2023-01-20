Dan Evans demands tennis changes ‘worst rule ever’ as Aus Open referee accused of ‘lying’ | Tennis | Sport





Dan Evans called for a change to the “worst rule ever” after his furious French opponent accused the chair umpire of “lying” about a controversial call at the Australian Open. Jeremy Chardy went ballistic when a ball fell out of his pocket on breakpoint and German chair umpire Miriam Bley called a let after the point – then reversed her decision.

The London-based Frenchman accused the German of making “the biggest mistake of the Australian Open”. And when the supervisor was called, Chardy accused Bley of “lying” about her version of events. No. 25 seed Evans kept his cool in lane 3 and won 6-4 6-4 6-1 to set up a third round meeting with No. 5 seed Andrey Rublev. Britain’s No. 3 said: “I don’t really know what to think about what happened. I don’t really know who was right and who was wrong. “I didn’t see it happen. It was just a pretty awkward situation. The only part I wanted to clarify was I just asked the umpire why it was a let. I didn’t see any of what happened as the game was obviously all in the other corner. “I think it took a little too long, and it cleared up and held up well after that.” Chardy was correct in claiming that play should have been stopped when the ball hit the field. Australian Open LIVE updates: Novak Djokovic strikes back after changing referees

Watch every match of the Australian Open live and exclusively on discovery+ and Eurosport But Bley claimed she only saw the ball after Chardy hit his forehand into the net. Evans said: “I think the rule should be if a ball comes out of your pocket you lose the point. I don’t see why you give people a chance. He missed the ball. “For example, if you serve and the ball comes out of your pocket, why is it a let? I think it’s the worst rule ever. I think the rule should change instead of the video. If a ball comes out of your pocket, it’s your own fault.” The flash point came when Evans had a break point at 3-3 in the first set. When Bley explained her decision to Chardy, the Frenchman exploded with anger. “We’re playing with someone who can’t be a referee,” he said. “In my life, 20 years, I have had one referee as bad as you. “What are you looking at? Are you looking at the birds? The clouds? It’s the biggest mistake of the Australian Open. Not one referee on tour makes this mistake, not one.” At that point, Bley told Evans, “I’m calling the supervisor to explain the decision. He won’t listen.” When the supervisor told Chardy it was “the referee’s decision” after explaining her decision, the French southpaw went on a rampage: Bley explained her version of events to the supervisor, Chardy said, “If you don’t confirm that I called, late , I lose all respect for you She is lying. NOT MISSING…

“Can she be fined? If we do something bad, we will be fined. Can she be fined? It’s a big mistake. We are playing with someone who cannot be a referee.” Chardy later said: “It is a big mistake by the referee. “I hit the forehand and the ball fell out of my pocket. He hit the backhand and I hit another forehand before she realized the ball had fallen out of my pocket. I still lose a point. I was mad because she had to stop right away and she said she didn’t even see the ball. “I don’t know what she’s doing because she doesn’t dial in or out. So I was pissed off, and I was even pissed off when she didn’t tell me she made the mistake. It’s nothing against him (Evans). It’s the referee’s call to stop. “He could say something, but it’s not his job to stop the point. We’ve already tried to play the point. So the referee only has to do one thing. It’s a big mistake on her part. Nothing with Dan.’ When asked if Bley should be penalized, 2013 quarter-finalist Chardy laughed: “I told her that. If I miss a point, then break my racket, I get a penalty. You can make a big mistake and nothing will happen to you. I don’t think this is fair.”

