Evander Kane remains candid in his return to Andscape hockey

Evander Kane’s career has been one of incredible highs and lows.

After being drafted fourth overall by the now-defunct Atlanta Thrashers in 2009, Kane went on to play for the Winnipeg Jets, Buffalo Sabers and San Jose Sharks, and returned to the Edmonton Oilers lineup on Tuesday after a freak injury on the ice on November 8 when a skate blade sliced ​​his wrist. In addition to his hockey accomplishments, including multiple 30-goal seasons, Kane co-founded the Hockey Diversity Alliance, which aims to eradicate systemic racism and intolerance in hockey.

But along the way, Kane was dogged by multiple challenges and less than desirable stories. Rumors that he was a lousy teammate followed him through the early years of his career. Recently, Kane’s ex-wife saw him accuse him of domestic violence, gambling, and throwing NHL games during his very messy, public divorce. While Kane has admitted to having a gambling problem for which he sought help, the allegations of game throwing and domestic violence were found to be unfounded after an investigation by the league.

When Kane rejoined superstar Connor McDavid on the Edmonton Oilers lineup, he told Andscape about the inherent risk of playing professional sports, McDavid’s support during a difficult time in his life, the disturbing story of black hockey players and why he switched. back from the Hockey Diversity Alliance, the organization he helped found.

As we recently saw with your injury and what happened to Damar Hamlin, there is inherent risk in playing professional sports. Before your injury, was it something you thought about when you went out on the ice? And now that you are returning from the injury, how aware will you be of that?

Because of the kind of injury I had, you never really think about that as a player. Going into the game in Tampa, there are 10,000 other things I think would happen before something like this happens. It’s such a rarity. At the same time, you understand the risk as a top athlete, especially as a hockey player. We have a lot of dangerous elements. We were on the ice surface at high speed and at the same time you carry knives under your feet and you have sticks and pucks. It’s a dangerous sport, but things like this happen, but you rarely think about it.

You’ve been very polarizing throughout your career. How much of that do you think has to do with being a black athlete in a predominantly white sport?

I am viewed differently. I am a half-black, half-white hockey player who plays with a sharp edge; I can score, fight and hit. I don’t shy away from the spotlight. There are some things every human being would like to have in private, but being a professional athlete you don’t get that luxury, leaving the public to have their own opinion of you. Unfortunately, the media covering our sport has had many of the same problems as the game over the years. The stories and opinions are what you would expect from a predominantly white media in a predominantly white sport. And when you talk about people of color in hockey media, many of them are whitewashed. And I don’t hate the media. There are a lot of good people in the media, but you see how certain people are treated differently.

Early in your career, you were fearless about letting your personality shine, conducting interviews, or being on social media. Remember when there was a lot of involvement from the NHL during that early career period to capitalize on wanting to be up front?

Hockey has always been more of a reserved sport. We need to promote our athletes much better as a league. It’s not just about the league, but also about the players. Guys have to want to put themselves out there. Get in front of the camera and open their mouths to reveal themselves. We don’t have a lot of guys who like to do that sort of thing. I could count on one hand the guys who are really good at it. If you look at many of the players the NHL is trying to promote and use as faces of the league, they are some of the quietest, reserved people.

Before you signed with the Oilers, there was a press conference with Connor McDavid where the media tried to persuade him to continue with the story that was swirling around you at the time as a bad teammate, and player teams shouldn’t get involved , and he didn’t. Instead he said you were a great player and had great success in the league. Talk to me about playing with Connor McDavid and having him as a teammate.

He is the best player ever to play the game. It felt like the media had this hit piece on me trying to get everyone to sue and cancel me without knowing the facts. And you fast forward to almost a year later, it’s funny how things change. To Connor, it showed that he was not a follower. He’s a leader. We have many followers in society and many followers in our game. It was refreshing to see that kind of leadership. When I looked at the landscape from where I could go at the time, his comments meant quite a bit to me.

Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid (left) and left wing Evander Kane (right) in action in the first period during the Oilers game against the Los Angeles Kings on May 2, 2022 at Rogers Place in Edmonton. Curtis Comeau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Hockey and the NHL have dealt with numerous racist incidents. Most recently there was the issue with the Boston Bruins signing of Mitchell Miller, which they waived. Why do you think hockey and the NHL still struggle with this? And how do we really get any meaningful progress here?

Good question. When I helped set up the HDA, in a way it started to bring real change to the game of hockey. It wasn’t based on trying to be a group that calls people out or wants to work against the NHL. I spoke with Gary Bettman at the time and we had some good conversations and could never agree on how to proceed.

At the HDA I took a step back because I had to deal with personal matters. At the same time, I felt that there were members of the group, not Akim Aliu, who did not want me involved in the HDA anymore. I think it was because of the perception of me, and they bought into these stories, and these were players of color. These are players of color who are very few in the NHL and if your brother goes down you would think you would support him even more. It’s hard to want to put yourself all the way into a group you’ve helped find, and then they turn their backs on you at such a critical time in your playing career. I’m not super involved with the HDA anymore. That was my choice. But in terms of growing the game and making it more diverse, part of it is trying to integrate different cultures and brands, and it might even be something small like fashion.

In terms of fashion, what is your stance on team dress codes in the NHL? A handful of teams like the Toronto Maple Leafs have relaxed them.

Part of it is that if we lift the dress code, players will take it upon themselves to keep the dress code intact. I remember when the league had the bubble and most teams had no dress code. I remember not going to name the team, but there was a team that they all said would wear khakis and a golf shirt. We finally get what we want. When the Players Association does its polls, everyone doesn’t want a dress code, and then we go back to what we were told. It’s like no one can think for themselves.

Over the years, you and players like Nazem Kadri and Akim Aliu, both members of the HDA, have often been labeled as difficult by the media. Do you think it’s on purpose that this label was placed on BIPOC players, or is it just a coincidence?

It’s not a strange coincidence. If you look at my first two years in Atlanta, there were no problems. I’m having a great time. I like the city. And then the team was sold to Winnipeg. Same team, completely different city. And I keep going, and there are rumors of me skipping restaurant bills. It sounds so ridiculous. And people find any excuse to say I’m a bad teammate because I get YMCMB in the back of my mind. It was my personality at the time. I am a young child. I enjoy myself. I asked to leave Winnipeg forever. Media have relationships with certain personnel and they put out what they are instructed to publish there. And then you not only see me leave Winnipeg as a young player, but you also see Patrick Laine being driven out of town. And then I go to Buffalo. And in Buffalo there were no problems. We just sucked.

Why do you think so much of hockey marketing is so rooted in tradition?

Part of that is the people who are into hockey. I hope the NHL knows who to turn to. Why not me? Maybe it’s because there hasn’t been enough time between my bull story. I watch them get promoted, and it doesn’t make any sense when I look at it from the outside, even as a hockey player. I was in an elevator at the ESPYs and a lady was like, oh are you an athlete? And she likes, let me guess, basketball? And I said no. American football? No. baseball? No. MLS player? I said no, and I thought, holy f. Guess what her next guess was?

Lacrosse?

You’re on the right track. Cricket. Yes, cricket before hockey came to her mind, and it shouldn’t.

When your career in the NHL is over, how do you want to be remembered as a hockey player?

My performance on the ice speaks for itself. But at the same time I don’t think about it too much. I plan to play another eight or nine years. I love hockey and I want it to be even better than it already is. And whether that’s off the ice in some capacity, there’s a lot of things I could bring to grow the game and a lot of knowledge based on the experiences I’ve had. When you go through different experiences, good, bad or ugly, you learn, and it gives you knowledge and experience, which is good to have.