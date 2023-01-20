Results of volleyball, table tennis, football, netball matches





Roseau, Dominica: Sports Division of the Commonwealth of Dominica shared the update on the matches of volleyball, table tennis, soccer and netball held on January 19, 2023. The competitions were held on different grounds. Volleyball results from the CHS ground in Dominica On Thursday, two games were played at the CHS Grounds in the Sports Division Secondary Schools Volleyball Championship. In the girls category: Dominica State College defeated Convent High School 3-0

Set scores – 25-12, 26-24, 25-16 In the Boys category: DSC defeated SMA 3-0

Set scores – 25-8, 25-4, 25-14 Volleyball results from the ITSS ground in St.Joseph Mixed results for the Isaiah Thomas Secondary School and Academix in the Sports Division Secondary Schools Volleyball Championship today. In the girls division, Academix defeated ITSS 3 – 2.

Set scores – 25-17, 10-25, 21-25, 25-20, 15-13.

In the boys division, ITSS defeated Academix 3-0.

Set scores – 25-22, 25-21, 25-20. Volleyball results from the PCSS ground in Dominica In the Girls division, Pierre Charles Secondary defeated Orion Academy 3-1.

Fixed scores – 25-14, 25-22, 23-25, 25-16

In the Boys division, PCSS defeated Orion 3-1

Set scores – 25-20, 25-13, 22-25, 25-14 On Wednesday, January 18, 2023, two matches were played in the Sports Division Secondary School Football Competition in the U17 Division. At Newtown, Saint Mary’s Academy held off a determined North East Comprehensive team to take three hard-fought goals to two wins. Kobie Moreau scored a brace (2 goals) and Medavik Garraway 1 for Saint Mary’s Academy in Dominica. Dray George and Satee Carbon each scored one goal for North East Comprehensive School. In Portsmouth, Portsmouth Secondary School did not use their home court advantage as they were with the Castle Bruce Secondary School of Dominica by 6 goals to 1. Fabio Drigo and Dhmario Challenger each received a brace (2 goals). Ravon Coipel and Turrie Christmas 1 goal each completed the scoring for Castle Bruce. Je’ Dyan Lockhart scored the only goal for Portsmouth Secondary School. Results of the Table Tennis District Festival of the Primary School Sports Department At Salybia – East Boys Sinek Primary 1st

Castle Bruce Elementary School 2nd

Atkinson Elementary School 3rd Girls Sineku Primary 1st

Atkinson Primary 2nd

Concord Primary 3rd

At Salisbury – West Boys Salisbury Primary 1st

Keleb Laurent Primary 2nd

Dublanc Primary 3rd Girls Salisbury Primary 1st

Keleb Laurent Primary 2nd

At Goodwill – Valley/Central Boys Roseau Primary 1st

Goodwill Primary 2nd Girls Roseau Primary 1st

Goodwill Primary 2nd Portsmouth Secondary School had favorable results in the Secondary Schools Netball championship on Thursday the 19th. Two games were played at Wesley in Dominica: In the Under16 division, Portsmouth Secondary 14 to North East Comprehensive 9.

Scorers for PSS were Jerrel Benjamin 9 and Lemyah Forde 5.

Scorers for NECS were Earlandra Tavenier 5 and Kaydine Wilkinson 4.

In the Under 20 division, PSS 16 to NECS 15.

Scorers for PSS were Talisa St. Louis 12 and Aliandra Burton 4.

Kelly Nation 4 and Earlandra Tavenier 7 were the scorers for NECS. Related

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://associatestimes.com/dominica-results-of-volleyball-table-tennis-football-netball-matches-know-here/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos