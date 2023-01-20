Sports
Back at camp: beach volleyball
Cal looks set to build on the historic 2022 season
BERKELEY The California beach volleyball team returned to the sand for its first practice of the new year last week, and despite the showers in Berkeley, the Bears got straight to work preparing for the 2023 season. Under eighth year head coach Megan OwusuCal looks set to build on what was a historic 2022 season.
The Bears earned their maiden trip to the NCAA Tournament last season, breaking the program record for wins with a 26-14, defeating six ranked opponents along the way. They placed third in the Pac-12 Tournament for the third time in the last four years and finished as a top-12 team for the fifth straight year, this time tied for 11the in the latest AVCA poll.
Owusu says that while those accolades are nice, the 2023 team is focused on this season and started training last fall. She’s happy to see where the team stands with just over a month before games start on February 24, and there’s still time to hone their skills.
“We’ve put in a lot of work in the fall season, so it’s exciting to see where we are now as a team,” said Owusu. “It’s important for us to stack up training days this spring to see where we go, but we have the potential to become a really high-level team.”
“When we look at the spring season, we have a good portion of the pre-season before we play games, so a lot of our focus is still on growing as individuals and improving our game. There is so much opportunity for growth for us team before we even enter competitions.”
Cal returns 10 student-athletes from last year’s team, including this season’s junior captains Brooke Buchnersenior Ainsley Radelland fifth year senior Ashley Delgado. Radell begins the season ranked ninth in program history with a career-high 53 wins after having 34 wins last year in second place in the lineup, which was the most of any player in Cal history . The duo of Radell and Delgado enjoyed a strong finish to the season going 3-0 at the Pac-12 Tournament, earning them Pac-12 All-Tournament Team honors, while also recording an NCAA Tournament win at court two over Louisiana State.
Junior Maya Gessner also returns for her senior year after earning the fifth most single-season wins in Cal history last year with 26. She did so by playing in all five lineup positions, a feat that earned her a spot on the All -Pac-12 second-place team.
In addition to the returners, the Bears welcomed two transfers last summer that they hope will have an immediate impact on the team. Liz Waters-Leiga comes to Berkeley from Florida State, where she achieved a career record of 34-9. She’s in Sierra Caffo making the trip west from LSU after enjoying a 23-5 record for the Tigers last season. Caffo earned AVCA Top Flight status, calling her one of the best in the country at No. 5.
“Historically, we’ve had a pretty young team, so what’s really encouraging about this current team is that we have a really strong leadership presence with our upperclassmen,” Owusu said. In addition to our three captains, we also have many veterans who have taken on leadership roles and they have determined what kind of program we are going to be this year.”
Five freshmen will join this stacked veteran roster to experience their first collegiate season for Cal.
With a high floor and an even higher ceiling, the Bears appear to be continuing their upward trajectory of recent years. The 2023 season kicks off on February 24 with a two-day, four-game weekend hosted by Loyola Marymount and Pepperdine.
