Former Australian cricket captain Michael Clarke filmed in public brawl with girlfriend

Former Australian cricket captain Michael Clarke has been filmed having a physical altercation with girlfriend Jade Yarbrough. Video / The project

Former Australian cricket captain Michael Clarke has come under fire after video of his fight with girlfriend Jade Yarbrough went viral.

The fight, which was filmed by a bystander in Noosa on January 10, saw the pair fight alongside Yarbrough’s sister Jasmine and her husband and Today presenter Karl Stefanovic in a public outburst. The images were initially published by The Daily Telegraph.

The fight started when the two high-profile couples and their famous accountant boyfriend Anthony Bell were having dinner at a beachfront restaurant.

It is understood that Clarke’s ex-girlfriend Pip Edwards and Jade had been hooking up, which led to the confrontation between Clarke and Jade.

The footage shows a shirtless Clarke limping in a park, surrounded by a group trying to calm down the situation, as an enraged Jade yells at him and then punches him in the face.

You fucked her on December 17th… You fucked her, you’re a bitch, Jade screams.

Clarke replies: Honey, you’re wrong, you’re wrong.

Clarke continued to deny his infidelity and swore: to my daughter’s life.

As the screaming match continues, Clarke also seemingly said to Karl Stefanovic: Karlos, I can tell you right now c***, don’t walk away. She can, she can hit me, but you, you son of a bitch.

You piece of shit, don’t fucking talk to him, Jade yelled at Clarke.

A public brawl between Michael Clarke and his partner Jade Yarbrough has led to dire consequences for the former Australian cricket captain. Photo/Getty

The drama was the talk of the nation on Thursday, with Clarke criticized for his behaviour.

Former Channel 9 personality and 2GB presenter Ben Fordham took aim at the ex-cricketer, accusing him of dragging Stefanovic into the drama.

Karl Stefanovic’s name was dragged in because he happened to be there and Michael Clarke also turned against Karl, the 2GB radio host said Thursday.

Really, really disgraceful language used by Michael Clarke, as far as I can tell, has nothing to do with Karl other than the fact that he just happened to be there.

It’s between Michael Clarke and his girlfriends, it’s shocking and the language Michael Clarke used in a public place in front of children was completely outrageous.

Fellow 2GB host Ray Hadley added: I don’t know Michael Clarke, but we’ve all had problems in life Michael, me too.

But if I were to give advice to a 41 year old male adult it would be along the lines of keep it in your pants son.

On KIIS106.5, Kyle Sandilands also commented on the drama, saying he almost died when he heard the news.

His co-host Jackie O said: I’m watching this video and my jaw is on the floor and I can’t believe what I’m seeing thinking this isn’t the Michael Clarke I know.

Kyle claimed he’s been involved in thousands of fights like that, chuckling, “Why are they shirtless in a public park?”

While claiming he refused to take sides, he added: If we all sit and think about our worst fight we’ve ever had with our partner, imagine someone filming that and posting it on The Daily Telegraph … No thanks. I would disappear forever, you would never see me again, he joked.

Jackie agreed and said she would leave the country for two months.

When discussing Stefanovic’s involvement in the drama, the radio hosts speculated that he was just trying to spread the word about the situation.

Who wants to get up and shoehorn themselves into someone else’s argy bargy? I think Karl walked away, Kyle said, adding, I hope they’re all doing well.

While it was not mentioned on Today where Stefanovic was hosting, it was talked about on Sunrise, where entertainment reporter Peter Ford said Clarke’s protests would likely come back to haunt him.

To his credit he owns it and takes full responsibility but he used four words that I think will haunt him and I think it pertains to his character or what people will see of his character said Ford in sunrise.

He says twice about my daughter’s life it’s not true and now of course he’s stating it was true. You don’t pull that card and use that card (to apologize) unless it’s actually true.

On Wednesday evening, Clarke told The Daily Telegraph: I accept full responsibility for this altercation and am devastated at my actions.

Edwards, who dated the former cricketer from mid-2020 to late 2021, released a statement condemning the 41-year-old’s actions.

This is not my circus, Pip said in a statement. Again, Michael in his true nature has not taken responsibility for his actions and I was blatantly lied to.

But social media also reacted quickly to the drama.

After watching the best Australian drama in years, Rumble in The Noosa, starring Michael Clarke and Kark Stefanovic trudging through a Noosa park, topless and pulling a calf muscle in the middle of the fight, I think Australia just got culturally has reached its peak — Christian O’Connell (@OC) January 19, 2023

Obsessed with Michael Clarke still calling Karl Stefanovic “Karlos” even in the most difficult of circumstances. — Holly Hales (@hollyhales) January 19, 2023

Simon Katich is now trending after the Michael Clarke-Karl Stefanovic incident. Probably wasn’t the justification he expected for his thoughts on the former Test captain. — Rohan Connolly (@rohan_connolly) January 18, 2023