Sports
Former Australian cricket captain Michael Clarke filmed in public brawl with girlfriend
Former Australian cricket captain Michael Clarke has been filmed having a physical altercation with girlfriend Jade Yarbrough. Video / The project
Former Australian cricket captain Michael Clarke has come under fire after video of his fight with girlfriend Jade Yarbrough went viral.
The fight, which was filmed by a bystander in Noosa on January 10, saw the pair fight alongside Yarbrough’s sister Jasmine and her husband and Today presenter Karl Stefanovic in a public outburst. The images were initially published by The Daily Telegraph.
The fight started when the two high-profile couples and their famous accountant boyfriend Anthony Bell were having dinner at a beachfront restaurant.
It is understood that Clarke’s ex-girlfriend Pip Edwards and Jade had been hooking up, which led to the confrontation between Clarke and Jade.
The footage shows a shirtless Clarke limping in a park, surrounded by a group trying to calm down the situation, as an enraged Jade yells at him and then punches him in the face.
You fucked her on December 17th… You fucked her, you’re a bitch, Jade screams.
Clarke replies: Honey, you’re wrong, you’re wrong.
Clarke continued to deny his infidelity and swore: to my daughter’s life.
As the screaming match continues, Clarke also seemingly said to Karl Stefanovic: Karlos, I can tell you right now c***, don’t walk away. She can, she can hit me, but you, you son of a bitch.
You piece of shit, don’t fucking talk to him, Jade yelled at Clarke.
The drama was the talk of the nation on Thursday, with Clarke criticized for his behaviour.
Former Channel 9 personality and 2GB presenter Ben Fordham took aim at the ex-cricketer, accusing him of dragging Stefanovic into the drama.
Karl Stefanovic’s name was dragged in because he happened to be there and Michael Clarke also turned against Karl, the 2GB radio host said Thursday.
Really, really disgraceful language used by Michael Clarke, as far as I can tell, has nothing to do with Karl other than the fact that he just happened to be there.
It’s between Michael Clarke and his girlfriends, it’s shocking and the language Michael Clarke used in a public place in front of children was completely outrageous.
Fellow 2GB host Ray Hadley added: I don’t know Michael Clarke, but we’ve all had problems in life Michael, me too.
But if I were to give advice to a 41 year old male adult it would be along the lines of keep it in your pants son.
On KIIS106.5, Kyle Sandilands also commented on the drama, saying he almost died when he heard the news.
His co-host Jackie O said: I’m watching this video and my jaw is on the floor and I can’t believe what I’m seeing thinking this isn’t the Michael Clarke I know.
Kyle claimed he’s been involved in thousands of fights like that, chuckling, “Why are they shirtless in a public park?”
While claiming he refused to take sides, he added: If we all sit and think about our worst fight we’ve ever had with our partner, imagine someone filming that and posting it on The Daily Telegraph … No thanks. I would disappear forever, you would never see me again, he joked.
Jackie agreed and said she would leave the country for two months.
When discussing Stefanovic’s involvement in the drama, the radio hosts speculated that he was just trying to spread the word about the situation.
Who wants to get up and shoehorn themselves into someone else’s argy bargy? I think Karl walked away, Kyle said, adding, I hope they’re all doing well.
While it was not mentioned on Today where Stefanovic was hosting, it was talked about on Sunrise, where entertainment reporter Peter Ford said Clarke’s protests would likely come back to haunt him.
To his credit he owns it and takes full responsibility but he used four words that I think will haunt him and I think it pertains to his character or what people will see of his character said Ford in sunrise.
He says twice about my daughter’s life it’s not true and now of course he’s stating it was true. You don’t pull that card and use that card (to apologize) unless it’s actually true.
On Wednesday evening, Clarke told The Daily Telegraph: I accept full responsibility for this altercation and am devastated at my actions.
Edwards, who dated the former cricketer from mid-2020 to late 2021, released a statement condemning the 41-year-old’s actions.
This is not my circus, Pip said in a statement. Again, Michael in his true nature has not taken responsibility for his actions and I was blatantly lied to.
But social media also reacted quickly to the drama.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.nzherald.co.nz/sport/former-australian-cricket-captain-michael-clarke-filmed-in-public-fight-with-girlfriend/URU4CDNC5FBEBKFTYH343LBUSU/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- British actor Julian Sands missing in California mountains
- Former Australian cricket captain Michael Clarke filmed in public brawl with girlfriend
- An earthquake has been reported near the Tennessee, North Carolina border
- Economist: Turkey could be on the verge of dictatorship
- Shah Rukh, Salman Khan, Deepika-Ranveer, Aishwarya-Aaradhya
- US hits debt limit, prompting ‘extraordinary measures’ to avoid default
- Rosalia participates in the Louis Vuitton show at Paris Fashion Week
- You can blur your home in Google Maps.this is why you should
- Donald Trump looking for dirt on Ron DeSantis before 2024
- Hollywood can’t survive without movie theaters
- Stocks & Markets News, Economics & Finance News, Sensex, Nifty, World Market, NSE, BSE Live IPO News
- Back at camp: beach volleyball