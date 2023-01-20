Sports
Frances Tiafoes Life Goes Technicolor
MELBOURNE, Australia Let’s start with the outfit, that abstract-art-meets-silk-summer-pyjama-meets-Nike tennis wear Frances Tiafoe wears at the Australian Open.
They just told me it would be extroverted and sleeveless, and I was like, cool, Tiafoe said earlier this week after winning his first game in a rather non-traditional tennis kit. And lots of colors and mixing action. They were like, if anyone can pull this off, it’s me, so I thought, cool, let’s do it.
There are also the Calvin Klein underwear photos. And then there’s his evolution into the de facto alpha dog of American tennis, even though several players are ranked higher and have lasted longer or even won major tournaments. That was especially evident earlier this month when he helped lead the United States to victory in the inaugural United Cup, a rare mixed team event.
are you locked? he asked his teammates before every game in that league. Now it’s their catchphrase, the word they say to each other as they rummage the corridors and plazas of Melbourne Park before their matches, leading a wave of American success that seems to grow with each Grand Slam.
In the months following the US Open, Tiafoe banged fists with LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony, and hobbled with the top names in fashion. His new agents at IMG, the sports and entertainment conglomerate that only signs athletes it considers potential marketing juggernauts, have helped, but mostly because of a magical few hours in September at the US Open.
That day definitely changed my life, Tiafoe said Wednesday, after plowing into the third round with a straight-set victory over Shang Juncheng, a 17-year-old Chinese whiz with a seemingly bright future.
That day was September 5, when Tiafoe upset Rafael Nadal at the US Open to become the first American man to beat Nadal in a Grand Slam in nearly two decades. Four days later, with former first lady Michelle Obama, an A-list celebrity and more than 20,000 fans clamoring for him at Arthur Ashe Stadium, he lost a five-set thriller to eventual champion Carlos Alcaraz and World No. 1.
Since then, nothing has been the same for the man known as Big Foe, who is seeded 16th in this tournament.
You come so close to doing something so special, and to see everything that happened next, Tiafoe said Wednesday. I want more of those moments and better.
The Australian Open 2023
This year’s first Grand Slam tennis tournament will run from January 16 to 29 in Melbourne.
Tiafoe, who plays Russia’s Karen Khachanov, on his 25th birthday on Friday, has been, if not right here, somewhere like this before. Three years ago he reached the quarter-finals of this tournament and his ranking quickly shot up to number 29 in the world. He thought his tennis life would simply continue the upward trajectory that began when, as a small child, he picked up a racket at the club where his father, a Sierra Leonean immigrant, was a maintenance worker, and started hitting balls against a wall.
He soon caught the attention of tennis coaches there and later the United States Tennis Association, which helped fund his development throughout his teenage years. But that breakthrough at the 2019 Australian Open resulted in complacency rather than hunger. He practiced and trained hard only when he felt like it, or skipped it altogether. He paid little attention to what he ate.
He lost more times than he won and dropped out of the top 80.
Wayne Ferreira, a former South African pro who began coaching Tiafoe in 2020, said in September that Tiafoe may have been bothered by how easy it all was.
I think I helped him because I played and I went through the problems of being relatively talented and being lazy, Ferreira said in September. The food intake was terrible at first. The effort in training and on the field was not good enough. It has taken time to gradually get to where we are today.
Tiafoe said he was virtually unrecognizable to the person and player he was three years ago, the one who suddenly found himself playing challenger tournaments on the sports back roads.
You lose confidence, and by the time you know it, people start to figure it out, he said. At that moment, he said, you wonder: where did it all go?
Now Tiafoe must figure out how to regulate two seemingly contradictory forces within his personality. There’s the laid-back, easygoing prankster with an electric smile, and the intense competitor desperate to tap into the potential he and everyone around him knows he has.
Frances has always had his way, said Tommy Paul, who has been training and competing with Tiafoe since they were among the best 9-year-olds in the country. He’s calm somehow, but he’s Frances. It is different.
That is it.
Tiafo’s court seat and its surroundings are usually a disorganized mess of towels, water bottles, rackets, tape and other equipment. He works on his own schedule, which may or may not help him get a watch sponsorship, depending on the manufacturer’s perspective.
At the Laver Cup in September, where Tiafoe teamed with Jack Sock to play Nadal and Roger Federer in Federer’s final competitive match, Tiafoe ran to the other side of the court to slap Nadal’s hand in the middle of the match after Nadal made a masterful struck a blow. winner. After Team World beat the Europeans, he typically showed up late to the press conference, pulling a bottle of water and a Budweiser from his jacket.
He was late again after the United States won the United Cup in Sydney earlier this month. His teammates, Taylor Fritz, Jessica Pegula and Madison Keys, were waiting at a table, shaking their heads.
Oh, Frances, Keys said, trying to suppress a laugh.
The casual approach has its advantages. Pegula and Tiafoe bonded during that United Cup in a way that male and female players rarely do, warming each other up before every game, a routine they’ve continued throughout this tournament.
Pegula, who is ranked third in the world, said she and Tiafoe had a kind of yin-and-yang energy in the hours before they compete. She comes onto the field with a bundle of nerves, especially when she’s not hitting well. He just comes off as happy, the biggest hype person ever, she said.
I’m a little more focused, which is what he needs, she added. He says he feels like the best player in the world when he hits me.
Tiafoe said hitting with Pegula allowed him to take everything he could from someone playing the best tennis of her life.
You can learn from greatness, he said. You can learn from people who do things at a high level.
He knows his recent success has raised expectations that are higher than ever. In his case, however, they exert a different kind of pressure. A player who comes face to face with the best players in the world with an irreverent attitude, a messy substitution area, a penchant for lateness and dazzling attire is colorful. But if you do all those things and lose in the first week, you’ll be seen as unserious, sloppy, slow, and with a questionable fashion sense. Nadal’s famed shellfish diggers only worked because he won armloads of trophies while wearing them.
During the Monday interview, Tiafoe said he was on a mission. Gone are the days when he was happy to make it to the fourth round. He wants to beat the best players in the world, in the biggest stadiums, in the most important tournaments.
If he can do that, his journey will truly be the stuff of Hollywood movies, and maybe someone will make one about him one day.
But as Ferreira pointed out during his US Open run, you only get movies if you do it right.
