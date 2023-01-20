Frances Tiafoes Life Goes Technicolor

You come so close to doing something so special, and to see everything that happened next, Tiafoe said Wednesday. I want more of those moments and better.

This year’s first Grand Slam tennis tournament will run from January 16 to 29 in Melbourne.

Tiafoe, who plays Russia’s Karen Khachanov, on his 25th birthday on Friday, has been, if not right here, somewhere like this before. Three years ago he reached the quarter-finals of this tournament and his ranking quickly shot up to number 29 in the world. He thought his tennis life would simply continue the upward trajectory that began when, as a small child, he picked up a racket at the club where his father, a Sierra Leonean immigrant, was a maintenance worker, and started hitting balls against a wall.

He soon caught the attention of tennis coaches there and later the United States Tennis Association, which helped fund his development throughout his teenage years. But that breakthrough at the 2019 Australian Open resulted in complacency rather than hunger. He practiced and trained hard only when he felt like it, or skipped it altogether. He paid little attention to what he ate.

He lost more times than he won and dropped out of the top 80.

Wayne Ferreira, a former South African pro who began coaching Tiafoe in 2020, said in September that Tiafoe may have been bothered by how easy it all was.

I think I helped him because I played and I went through the problems of being relatively talented and being lazy, Ferreira said in September. The food intake was terrible at first. The effort in training and on the field was not good enough. It has taken time to gradually get to where we are today.

Tiafoe said he was virtually unrecognizable to the person and player he was three years ago, the one who suddenly found himself playing challenger tournaments on the sports back roads.