CCHA Reasons to Watch: Minnesota Epicenter of College Hockey Again

This week, the CCHA has plenty of reasons to call on FloHockey, including a possible egress in the Twin Cities, a bubble balancing act in Big Rapids, and 10 angry men taking a stand in Mankato.

No. 24 Bowling Green Vs. No. 46 St. Thomas

This week, the Twin Cities of Minnesota once again became the epicenter of college.

This time, it was a $75 million individual donation to St. Thomas Athletics that got the CCHA watchers to set their calendars for Rico Blasi’s return to the league’s penthouse.

Thanks to the amazing generosity of Lee and Penny Anderson, a sparkling 4,000-seat arena is officially in the works for the Tommies, a team that already had a recruiting advantage due to its location in the heart of hockey’s largest state.

Thanks to a record-breaking $75 million gift from the Anderson family, we are pleased to announce a multi-purpose arena on campus in St. Paul for men's and women's DI hockey and basketball programs.

The visions of a new hockey palace — and a road win against No. 13 Michigan Tech — will spark some excitement for hometown Tommies this weekend, and they’ll need it against first-place Bowling Green.

The Falcons have led the wicked witches from old fables: “Sweep, sweep, sweep.”

BGSU has racked up six straight wins, over RPI, Lake State and Bemidji. After each sweep, a scene straight out of professional wrestling explodes in the BG locker room.

For the THIRD consecutive weekend

Coach Ty Eigner, like the rest of his club, is clearly enamored with 58-year-old equipment manager Scooter Jess and his portrayal of the infamous WWE Diamond Cutter.

“He transforms into some sort of out-of-body experience. Everyone around him loves it and it’s a lot of fun,” says Eigner, who also loves the sheer amount of social impressions these videos generate. “It’s a huge thing for our program.”

If Jess is to match Diamond Dallas Page again on Saturday night, BGSU starting goaltender Christian Stoever will have to beat CCHA Rookie-of-the-Week Aaron Trotter between the pipes.

There are two main reasons to watch this St. Paul series.

The first is to follow Austen Swankler’s 16-game scoring streak – the longest in the NCAA.

The second reason is if BGSU is able to sweep Saturday, check out the @BGFalconHockey social feeds for the craziest post-game party in college sports.

Prediction: Scooter will be relegated to packing sticks and skates after Saturday’s game as there will be no sweep for the Brown and Orange. Playing Blasi’s Tommies has become one of the most difficult tasks in the league.

No. 13Michigan Tech Vs. No. 31 Ferris State

On Monday, Joe Shawhan seemed sincere when he said he thought Ferris should be favored against his Huskies this weekend.

It sounds insincere on the surface, what with Shawhan’s nationally ranked side – who recently took a win at No. 7 BU – playing a .500 Ferris squad, but on closer inspection, Ferris coach Bob Daniels is playing the selfless, egoless game what Shawhan craves.

The greater Tech’s success, the more Shawhan needs to remind his club of his winning identity.

“Our strength is our group,” Shawhan said. “Not the individual. As the season winds deeper into the second half, the players get distracted. Scouts and contracts… SportsCenter: Top 10 Plays.”

Shawhan deplores the “me first” traits of the successful Division I player and cautiously warns against it.

Keeping in this series is a reason to watch.

Tech’s Blake Pietila is king of the league with a .924 save percentage, but Ferris’ Noah Giesbrecht is within a thousandth of a point, a statistical push.

Blake Pietila has been nominated for a Hobey Baker Award for the third season in a row.



The other reason to look on the side of the Huskies is the return of Captain Arvid Caderoth.

His overall play, particularly in the face-off circle, along with his intangible leadership, should push Tech to victory.

Prediction: Michigan Tech should come through this weekend with at least four points in the standings, but as usual, every game will be a nail biter.

No. 60 Lake Superior State Vs. No. 15 state of Minnesota

Earlier this month, Minnesota State’s Mike Hastings announced that clutch scorer Sam Morton has lost for the season due to injury.

Many believe the loss of Morton, a key player in the 2021 and 2022 Mavericks Frozen Four tours, is a death knell for MSU’s chance at a third consecutive tour. They would be wrong.

Ten current MSU players, in addition to Morton, have traveled to college hockey mountain in the past two years.

Couples scorers, such as Ryan Sandelin, Brendan Furry, Lucas Sowder, Ondrej Pavel and Cade Borchardt, as well as the best defensive tandem in the sport – Jake Livingstone and Akito Hirose, chew on the bit.

"We are all excited to be back home," Coach Hastings and his Mavericks take home ice for the first time in over a month this weekend.

It’s a perfect 10. They’ve all made it through not one, but two NCAA regional tournaments. They all have the experience of playing in a national championship game and all have come into shape for this season’s home game.

Heading into this weekend’s series, Coach Mike Hastings has just won four games in a row, eager to make up for a spotty record at home this season.

Too bad the Lakers are from the Soo.

Despite an impressive victory over Ferris in their final appearance, LSSU will face the final rendition of the Purple People Eaters, a club on the verge of clinching a seventh consecutive NCAA Tournament bid, via the Pairwise rankings.

Prediction: A smashing sweep for the state of Minnesota. The Ole goal song should play 10 times this weekend.