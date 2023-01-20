San Jose State Women’s Tennis Edges, 4-3





Next game: Washington 21-01-2023 | 11:00 a.m. HT Jan 21 (Sat) / 11am HT Washington History HONOLULU – The University of Hawai’i women’s tennis team (1-1) edgedout San Jose State, 4-3 on Thursday afternoon at the UH Tennis Complex. The Spartans captured the double to start the day, but the Rainbow Wahine rallied to record four singles wins with MadisonKim deciding the game on court No. 5. In doubles, Hawai’i’s No. 3 duo of Alexis Merrill and Kim started with a 6-1 victory over SJSU’s Raquel Pereira and Rozalina Youseva. The Spartans’ No. 2 pair, Carolina Millan and Lara Marco Mas, held off UHs Satsuki Takamura and Ana Vilcek , 6-3 to even things out. The double point was decided on the No. 1 field as San Jose State’s Alba Pedrero Galindo and Irena Muradyan peeped past UHs Nikola Homolkova and Klara Novacova in a tie-breaker, 7-6 (0) to take a 1-0 lead in the game. The Rainbow Wahine quickly took a 2-1 lead in the game as UH’s Novakov swept the singles matches over SJSU’s Pereira, 6-2, 6-3, while Hawai’i’s Takamura rebounded after dropping the first set and got stronger as the match progressed to take down Muradyan, 4-6, 6-3, 6-1. San Jose State’s Marco Mas then tied the game at 2-2 with a 7-6 (5), 6-1 victory Rita Pinto on court No. 6. The ‘Bows followed up by winning the next two matches as Vilcek Perero defeated Galindo by a break in both sets, 6–4, 6–4 and Kim then won the match against SJSU’s Youseva in three tough sets, 6-2, 4-6, 7-5. Millan of the Spartans was able to beat UH’s No. 1 Homolova in three closely fought sets, 6-7 (4), 6-2, 7-5. Hawai’i returns to court on Saturday, January 20 to face Washington. The first service is scheduled at 11:00 AM at the UH Tennis Complex. Hawaii 4, San Jose State 3

UH Tennis Complex in Honolulu, Oʻahu

January 19, 2023 Singles competition 1. Carolina Millan (SJSU) defeated. Nikola Homolkova (UH) 6-7 (4-7), 6-2, 7-5

2. Ana Vilcek (UH) def. Alba Pedrero Galindo (SJSU) 6-4, 6-4

3. Satsuki Takamura (UH) def. Irena Muradyan (SJSU) 4-6, 6-3, 6-1

4. Klara Novakova (UH) def. Raquel Pereira (SJSU) 6-2, 6-3

5. MadisonKim (UH) def. Rozalina Youseva (SJSU) 6-2, 4-6, 7-5

6. Lara Marco Mas (SJSU) defeated. Rita Pinto (UH) 7-6 (7-5), 6-1 Doubles competition 1. Defeats Alba Pedrero Galindo/Irena Muradyan (SJSU). Nikola Homolkova / Klara Novakova (UH) 7-6 (7-0)

2. Carolina Millan/Lara Marco Mas (SJSU) defeated. Satsuki Takamura / Ana Vilcek (UH) 6-3

3. MadisonKim / Alexis Merrill (UH) def. Raquel Pereira/Rozalina Youseva (SJSU) 6-1 Match Notes: State of San Jose 0-1

Hawaii 1-1

Order of Finish: Doubles (3,2,1); Singles (4,3,6,2,5,1) #HawaiiWTEN

