Sports
Kashmir’s cricket bat industry stares into obscurity amid growing shortage of willow gorges
Cricket bat factory in Srinagar. File | Photo credit: Nissar Ahmad
Kashmir’s 102-year-old cricket bat industry has raised its standards over the years to compete with manufacturers who work with the legendary English willow. But bat makers fear a shortage of gorges could force the closure of the 300-crore venture that provides a livelihood for more than 1,00,000 people.
“We have been making cricket bats for 102 years. The quality of our bats is good and approved by the International Cricket Council (ICC). So in terms of quality we are not lacking. We are comparable to (manufacturers who use) English willow if not better,” Fawzul Kabir, spokesman for Cricket Bats Manufacturing Association of Kashmir.
“This was evidenced by the fact that the longest six in the recent ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia was hit with a Kashmir willow bat,” Kabir told PTI.
Junaid Siddique of UAE hit the longest six of the 2022 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup against Sri Lanka using a bat manufactured by GR8 Sports of Anantnag.
However, the approximately 400 bat production units look to an uncertain future, as they fear that a shortage of willow pods will force their factories to close within five years. “Willow production is declining rapidly and we fear it will become extinct within the next five years. We have asked the government to start a willow plantation to ensure a sustainable supply,” said Kabir, pointing to the afforestation inCanada. and Pakistan to underscore his point.
He said that more than one lakh people, not only from Jammu and Kashmir but also from Jalandhar in Punjab and Meerut in Uttar Pradesh, depended on the industry for their livelihood. “In a scenario where an industry is on the verge of collapse, the government has to work on a war footing,” he said.
Kabir said while the Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology provided them with 1,500 replacement willow saplings last year, each unit needs a supply of about 15,000 slits per year. As cricket grows rapidly, the demand for bats will also increase. We had a dozen countries playing cricket two decades ago. Today, that number has risen to about 160.
“Ten years ago, 2.5 lakh to 3 lakh bats were manufactured in Kashmir. Nowadays, 30 lakh bats are made every year,” he said, adding that the annual turnover of the industry has exceeded 300 crore.
Kabir suggested that the government should consider planting saplings in the wetlands and riverbanks where willows used to be grown.
“If willows are planted again in these places, the bat industry can survive,” he said.
GR8 Sports Production Manager Mohammad Niyaz said the government had taken steps to plant willow saplings, but it was not on the scale needed to support the industry.
“There are more and more cricket leagues around the world and the demand for bats will only increase. While the industry can provide employment for artisans, finished bats can keep young people involved in sports and away from evils such as drug abuse,” he added.
An official from the Ministry of Industry and Commerce said that while there was no lack of willows in Kashmir, the main problem the units faced was a lack of modern herbal technology and the smuggling of gorges to factories outside Kashmir. “In Kashmir, gorge seasoning is still done in the traditional way and can take anywhere from six months to a year. It locks up precious capital of the shareholder and puts a strain on his financial situation. This has led to the closure in some cases of a unit,” said the official, who is not authorized to speak to the media on the condition of anonymity.
The official said a proposal to set up a spice factory was approved a few years ago but was shelved due to the COVID-19 outbreak. “A new proposal to set up an electric or solar installation that will reduce drying time to just 15 days is under consideration by senior officials,” he added. Measures had to be taken to curb the smuggling of gorges from the Valley to factories in other parts of the country, mainly in Punjab and Uttar Pradesh, the official said.
He said 20 hectares of land had been set aside for growing willow trees developed by scientists at Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology.
