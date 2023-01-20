5-star cornerback Cormani McClain commits to CU Buffs – The Denver Post





Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes made another big splash Thursday night. For the second year in a row, the nation’s top-rated cornerback recruit has decided to play for Sanders, as five-star Cormani McClain announced his verbal commitment to the Buffaloes. Listed at 6-foot-2, 165 pounds, McClain played as a senior at Lakeland (Fla.) High School. He was expected to sign a national letter of intent with the Miami Hurricanes when the early signing period began on December 21, but delayed making his decision. McClain visited CU last weekend and switched from the Hurricanes to the Buffaloes via social media Thursday night. Now he gets the chance to play for Sanders, a Pro Football Hall of Famer who is considered by many to be the best cornerback in NFL history. The next signing period will start on February 1. I play DB, so Coach Prime, he’s the best DB. I just want to be in the same shoes, McClain said of his decision on a video posted by 247Sports.com. Being coached by the best DB? Why not? A year ago, when Sanders was the head coach at Jackson State, he turned over the top-rated cornerback — and No. 1 player overall — in the 2022 class, Travis Hunter, from Florida State. Last month, Hunter announced that he is transferring from Jackson State and following Sanders to CU. Hunter, rated the No. 1 transfer in class this year, is one of several players already on the CU campus. Now Hunter and McClain team up, giving the Buffaloes some intriguing star power at cornerback. McClain is rated by 247Sports.com as the No. 1 cornerback and the No. 12 overall prospect in the country. Rivals.com rates McClain as the top corner and the No. 3 overall player in class. According to the 247Sports.com database, McClain is the third-highest-rated prep recruit by CU since 2000. Running backs Darrell Scott (2008, .9980) and Marcus Houston (2000, .9980) are the only players to have been recruited by CU signed in the last 23 years with a better rating than McClain’s .9950. (When he graduated from high school a year ago, Hunter had a .9999 rating). McClain would be only the fourth five-star signed by CU in the past 23 years and the first since Scott. McClain has 26 scholarship offers, including from Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Texas A&M. He played his sophomore and junior seasons at Lake Gibson (Fla.) High School, where he recorded nine interceptions as a sophomore and six as a junior, according to MaxPreps.com. He also played receiver and caught a total of 54 passes for 915 yards and 11 touchdowns in those two seasons. As a senior, McClain focused on defense and had two interceptions. With the addition of McClain, CU’s overall 2023 recruiting class (including prep and transfer players) has risen to No. 19 in the 247Sports rankings. CU has not had a top-20 class since being ranked 15th in 2008 by 247Sports. The Buffs’ top rated class since then came in 2017 when they finished ranked No. 35.

