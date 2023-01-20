Sinner roars back from two sets down | ATP tour





Jannik Sinner completed an extensive turnaround on Friday as he fought back against Marton Fucsovics to return to the fourth round of the Australian Open. In his first Grand Slam comeback after straight sets, the Italian dominated the late stages of a 4-6, 4-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-0 victory. Stefanos Tsitsipas. The 15th seed ended up having a comfortable winner as he found reach on his explosive forehand in the final three sets after an error-strewn start to the match. Fucsovics maintained a good level for much of the three hour 33 minute match, but couldn’t cope with Sinner’s attacking play as the Italian got into top form. “The first two sets were definitely very tough for me,” said Sinner before thanking the Margaret Court Arena crowd. “Of course I had to change my game after the two sets. I felt the ball quite well in the beginning, but I missed the last shots a bit. Tactically I wasn’t very good.” After Sinner moved into a 5-0 lead on his way to winning in set three, he flirted with danger once more as he fell 0-2 down in the fourth. But a loose service game from his Hungarian opponent returned the initiative, and Sinner pushed his lead by ripping 12 consecutive games to race through the finish. “I think he played really well in the first two sets,” said Fucsovics. “I went out on the pitch with one tactic and I had to change it up a bit, obviously moving more towards his backhand.” Return completed @janniksin • @wwos • @espn • @Eurosport • @wowowtennis • #AusOpen • #AO2023 pic.twitter.com/XgmmWzftg3 — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 20, 2023 The 21-year-old got a measure of Grand Slam revenge with the win, having lost to Fucsovics at the 2020 Australian Open and 2021 Wimbledon. His reward is a rematch with Stefanos Tsitsipas, a year after the Greek dominated their quarter-final at the 2022 Australian Open. Shortly after Sinner’s victory, Tsitsipas defeated Tallon Greek track 6-2, 7-6(5), 6-3 to set up the pair’s sixth ATP Head2Head meeting, with the Greek leading 4-1. You May Also Like: Tsitsipas Sets Sinner Showdown in Fourth Round Australian Open Fucsovics attempted to match his best Australian Open result by reaching the last 16 for the third time. In both previous instances, he was beaten at that stage by Roger Federer (2018, 2020).

