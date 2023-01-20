No Pittsburgh Penguins have been traded in over seven months. It’s not like Penguins GM Ron Hextall is on golf vacations or jet set around the world neglecting his duties. No, the Penguins’ GM is at most, if not all, games. He is often seen at the coach’s office for short visits after road games and is often alongside the president of hockey operations, Brian Burke.

Presence is not Hextall’s problem.

are actions.

Hextall has not brought a player in or out of the organization since July 16, when he acquired Jeff Petry and Ryan Poehling for Mike Matheson and a fourth-rounder.

That was over seven months and 44 games ago. For a team fighting to stay afloat and extend its streak of playoff appearances to 17, the passivity is a stark contrast to its predecessors. Continuing the analogy: the hull has been breached and the boat is making water.

The Penguins have the last playoff spot in the Eastern Conference, but are not catching up with the rest of the Metropolitan Division. They are 10 points behind the runner-up New Jersey Devils and 11 points behind the Carolina Hurricanes, to whom they lost all four games this season.

Based on games in hand, the Penguins are one to five points ahead of the New York Islanders, four to six points ahead of the improving Buffalo Sabers for that last spot, and four to eight points ahead of the reigning Presidents’ Trophy-winning Florida Panthers.

No one should be comfortable with that.

Securing the 17th consecutive playoff appearance is no longer a formality. It appears to be in greater danger than at any time since the beginning of coach Mike Sullivan’s tenure in December 2015.

Hextall signed Kasperi Kapanen and Danton Heinen last summer, pledging a total of $4.2 million to fourth-line players, press professionals who have not contributed anything close to comparable value for costs.

Instead, the Penguins have less than $100,000 in salary headroom. When the team called up Jonathan Gruden this week, the cap space shrunk to just over $18,000.

The team couldn’t afford to add another player, even at $15 an hour.

The problems are getting worse, not better. Hope that the situation with the Penguins’ bottom six should be course correct should now be poured over.

The cascading results put the Penguins’ top players on the wrong side of the puck. It also adds a few extra hard miles to the scorers, rather than less taxing minutes in the strike zone.

Where is Hextal located?

I also think Coach Mike Sullivan’s anger on Wednesday was fueled by frustration at the lineup he was running on the ice. After elevating Teddy Blueger to the center of the third line and shifting Jeff Carter to the right wing, Sullivan has officially tried everything possible.

And nothing has worked.

Many GMs also hold mid-season press conferences.

Question No. 1 would be, “Ron, how do you rate the bottom six forwards and feel like you need to add something?”

As Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman noted in a recent 32 Thoughts podcast, “Ron Hextall absolutely hates trading rumors.” Most GMs do, except for those who make sure they work for them instead of against them.

Attendance at PPG Paints Arena this season hasn’t been great. Significant no-shows, if not unsold tickets, have become apparent both on TV and in person. Penguins fans have lost some enthusiasm.

Where is Hextal located?

I also wonder if some players are losing a bit of enthusiasm. Poor performance has happened too often. The struggles, the lackluster efforts and the malaise have become commonplace.

Hextall is the only person who can start repairing the team he built, albeit with the best of intentions. He didn’t necessarily make any big mistakes other than re-signing Kapanen, but not every decision will work out. A GM has to adapt.

The Penguins are in a playoff position, in part because of their 15-3-2 run that began in November, and in part because the young Sabers spent the first half of the season trying to gain a foothold and the New York Islanders being a flawed team capable of great play and terrible games within the same week.

Pittsburgh Penguins urgency?

After the Ottawa Senators defeated the Penguins on Wednesday night, Brady Tkachuk said Ottawa would treat the remaining games against the Penguins as “do or die.”

Ottawa is eight points behind the Penguins for a playoff spot. Such desperation in January is admirable, if not enviable.

Can you imagine one of the Penguins proclaiming the upcoming games against their Metro rivals in the top three as do-or-die?

No, that level of urgency didn’t exist in this Penguins locker room this season. Actions rather than words.

Perhaps the worst part of being an established NHler in your 30s is having enough perspective to know that the sun will still rise tomorrow regardless of last night’s results.

And maybe that’s part of the Pittsburgh Penguins’ problem, too.

A team built to win now is not winning. A record of 22-15-7 means they have lost as many games as won.

Where is Hextal located?