Tribe Writer: Mikeska, Bellamy Lift W&M Women’s Hoops Over Hampton

By Dave Johnson

W&M Athletics

For the second time in the 17 games this season, neither Riley Casey nor Sydney Wagner led William & Mary in scoring. And for the first time, neither of them were among the Tribe’s two leading point producers.

But on Thursday evening that worked out fine for the Green and Gold as freshmen Alexa Mikeska had career night and senior Bre Bellamy had her top-scoring game of the year while playing a closing defense.

Mikeska scored 16 points and Bellamy added 15 in William & Mary’s wire-to-wire 69-54 victory over Hampton University at Kaplan Arena. The Tribe (8-9, 3-3 CAA) won its third consecutive game at home, and this time it was by just 17 points from Casey and Wagner combined.

“What Alexa and Bre did tonight is something we know they can do every night,” W&M coaches Erin Dickerson Davis said. Tonight, Alexa started wide open because they were watching Riley and Syd. She took the shot and hit it, and we knew they were going to keep falling.

“Same with Bre: when Bre didn’t hesitate, I knew she’d take pictures tonight. Sometimes we yell at her, ‘Bre, shoot the ball!’ Today wasn’t that kind of day. She was there from the start.”

Mikeska knocked down her first shot, a 3-pointer, 61 seconds into the game. At halftime, she was 4-of-5 from deep and already had a career-high with 12 points. She finished 6-of-10 from the floor, 4-of-8 from behind the arch. She added six rebounds, which tied her career high, along with four assists.

Bellamy set a season-high with 12 shot attempts, of which she made seven. In addition to scoring on the post, she also knocked down three mid-range jumpers.

“It came with us knowing we were going to be more open with Riley and Syd (coming) of those 31-point and 19-point games (against Drexel Sunday),” Mikeska said. “Just knowing we’d be open and we’d be able to get those shots, we worked hard with extra hours, and it paid off.”

Bellamy also finished with eight rebounds and was the leading defenseman off HU’s Nylah Young, who was held to eight points.

“Nylah plays with a lot of energy and she never stops working,” said Bellamy. “I knew if I started this game, especially after playing them twice last year, I’d have to match that. Starting with that mindset, studying the scout and watching the movie really helped with this game.”

Rebekah Frisby-Smith , whom Davis calls the team’s “X Factor”, had another all-around game with a career-high 12 points, plus nine rebounds, three assists and three steals. Wagner added 10 points and Casey, coming off her fourth 31-point game of the season on Sunday, finished with seven.

The Tribe led by double digits for the last 19 minutes. And for the second consecutive game, W&M was never behind.

“We’ve come out with so much energy for these last three games in Kaplan,” Davis said. “I’m really proud of this team for doing that. I’m happy that our fans are involved. Everyone is just super excited about how we’re playing right now.

“I just hope we can use this. We have a tough journey ahead of us and we hope we can use these last few games to fuel us up.”

The Tribe plays in Charleston (7-8, 2-3), which defeated it 81-67 in Kaplan on Sunday afternoon, January 8.