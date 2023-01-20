Sports
Mankad’s controversial sacking sparks furious debate in cricket
Melbourne Stars skipper Adam Zampa was furious during a grudge Big Bash League game against crosstown rival Melbourne Renegades earlier this month.
In a traditional marquee, which drew nearly 40,000 fans at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Zampa boiled after Renegades batsman Tom Rogers slipped out of his crease early on the non-striker’s end.
Zampa, whose temper was soured by a missed opportunity earlier in the over, decided to take matters into his own hands. On the penultimate pitch of Renegades innings, Zampa tried to run out Rogers at the non-striker’s end after the batter left his crease early.
He quickly took the bail off and appealed the wicket after there was initial confusion over whether Zampa was just warning Rogers. But it was not issued after replays showed that Zampa’s bowling arm was beyond vertical – a line Zampa – and many others watching – admitted he didn’t know.
Zampa sought to invoke the controversial, little-used form of dismissal commonly known as Mankad – named after Indian all-rounder Vinoo Mankad, who defeated Australia’s Bill Brown in a 1948 Test match.
The reaction to Zampa’s actions was predictably insane and spoke of how polarizing the rule is. Zampa was jeered by some in the crowd and his coach David Hussey said on air shortly after the incident that he did not support the actions.
Rogers was visibly irritated and in a war of words with Zampa.
Zampa, who was jeered by some of the 38,500 spectators, later doubled down and received support from some quarters, including Cricket New South Wales, with CEO Lee Germon saying the rule “should be supported in enforcing the relevant Laws of the Game”. .
Although permitted by the letter of the law, Mankad has long been stigmatized and viewed as distasteful and unsportsmanlike. There was a vitriolic backlash last year when Deepti Sharma helped India beat England after he performed a Mankad on Charlie Dean at Lords.
But the tide seems to be turning with an increasing number of bowlers during the Australian season feeling emboldened to at least warn batters not to leave the crease early.
The Zampa incident could prove to be a prelude to dismissal being accepted as common practice. The younger generation may already be in awe of Pakistan’s Zaib-un-Nisa dispatching Rwanda’s Shakila Niyomuhoza with a Mankad during the ongoing Under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup.
It has been reported that a number of teams in the league have trained bowlers in the correct use of the dismissal.
But of course, not everyone agrees with former England batsman Mark Butcher, who believes this could have a ripple effect in local cricket, where matches are often held in-house.
What is not being talked about is the effect this is likely to have on Sunday afternoon village greens across the country if this starts to become the norm, Butcher told the Wisden Cricket weekly podcast.
I just see absolute carnage happening in this country and many others as people start doing it as a matter of course in club games.
The game has always been played based on a bit of sportsmanship. If this happens all over the country, blood will flow. I tell you now.
It didn’t help that the official law was rather ambiguous, where it could have been interpreted that a run out could happen even after the bowler had completed the bowling action.
Marylebone Cricket Club, the sports legislators, have since amended the wording of Act 38.2.2, which took effect immediately.
Even if the nonstriker had left his/her ground before the time when the bowler would normally be expected to release the ball, it is no longer possible for the bowler to run out of the nonstriker under this Law once he has reached that point. has achieved. , it says now.
It reaffirms that the dismissal is legal amid increased momentum to let it go more often.
But it is unlikely that such a divisive form of dismissal will soon be widely accepted.
