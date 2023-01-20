Sports
Tennis fans frustrated as taxi drivers charge flat fees outside Australian Open
High fares charged by taxi drivers outside the Australian Open are “damaging” Victoria’s brand name and leaving tennis fans stranded late at night, the taxi industry says.
Most important points:
- Fare fixing is legal in Victoria under commercial passenger reforms to allow taxis to compete with ride-sharing companies
- The Victorian Taxi Association wants the rules changed so that taxi drivers cannot demand fixed fares by ranks, and that customers must agree to negotiate a flat fare
- Secretary of State Lily D’Ambrosio says most drivers are doing the right thing
As the exhausted crowd poured out of Melbourne Park around 4 a.m. on Friday after the six-hour marathon match between Andy Murray and Thanasi Kokkinakis, many said they struggled to get a taxi or shared ride due to cost.
They said taxi drivers turned off their meters and charged high fares.
A woman said a driver charged $125 to come 12 miles to Box Hill.
A man heading to St Kilda, a 4-mile ride from Melbourne Park, objected to paying $60, saying that not only was the taxi industry increasing fares, but rideshare services were also canceling fares.
“It’s a joke,” he said.
“[They] just cancel because they know the rate is going to keep going up, and they’re just waiting for the best offer.”
According to the Essential Services Commission, a metered fare leaving Melbourne’s metropolitan zone at that time of day would usually net a flat fee of $5.80, and between about $1,657 and $2,006 per kilometer.
The situation not only caused frustration among passengers, but also led to a fight along the way.
There have been similar scenes at the end of other matchdays as Melbourne residents, local tourists and international visitors leave tennis.
Taxi driver Rohan Singh said price hikes were wrong and people should not wait for hours at the curb because they are unable to negotiate an affordable fare.
However, the 15-year-old driver said it was unfair for taxi drivers to criticize when their rideshare competitors consistently overpaid.
“Uber is doing that, now the industry is like this,” Singh said.
“Not every driver does it. Most drivers are right, but some abuse this stupid system.”
Peak body requires rule change
Fare setting is legal under commercial passenger reforms to allow taxis to compete with the fixed rates and high prices used by ride-sharing companies.
But one of the top bodies representing taxi drivers, the Victorian Taxi Association, is angry at what is happening in Melbourne’s ranks, saying it is damaging Victoria’s reputation.
“It’s absolutely disgusting,” said the association’s director, Peter Valentine.
“What makes it even worse is our flow [state]the government lets things like that happen in the city when we tell people and invite people internationally and from other states and locally to go to these big events.
“It damages the image of the state. It is unacceptable.”
Valentine said the problem arose when Victoria’s taxi industry was deregulated in 2017 and rules changed around the circumstances under which drivers were allowed to refuse a passenger.
The organization is negotiating with SafeTransport Victoria and wants the regulator to change the rules so that drivers cannot demand fixed fares at taxi ranks or when hailed on the street.
The decision to negotiate a flat fare should instead be agreed between the driver and passenger, Mr Valentine said.
Government Minister Lily D’Ambrosio said the scenes outside the Australia Open were disappointing.
“This is an industry that is regulated and reviews are constantly taking place to ensure we have fair frameworks for pricing in the taxi industry,” she said.
“Most taxi drivers do the right thing.
“But of course there are a few that make some Victorians unhappy and any complaints should really be referred to the regulator who will follow up on this.”
A spokesman for 13cabs, one of the state’s largest taxi services, said it was following up on the “unacceptable” behavior and would look into taking disciplinary action against the drivers responsible.
“The state government needs to improve its regulatory response to address this behavior,” they said.
“They can’t keep pushing the problem onto the industry when they left hundreds and hundreds of unreliable independent taxis on the road and removed rules that prohibited things like fare refusal and negotiating the price of the ride on the rankings.”
|
