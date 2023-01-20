Sir Patrick Allen Launches Paralympic Im Phenomenal Campaign | Sport





The Jamaica Paralympic Association (JPA) is launching an ‘I’m Phenomenal’ style campaign this year to characterize the DNA of the local Paralympic movement while celebrating the talent and giftedness of parathletes. This commitment will become a permanent trademark of the movement around which several activations will take place every year. Governor-General Sir Patrick Allen will formally launch the campaign in a ceremony at King’s House on March 10, announcing “Paralympic Day” on March 11, which His Excellency declared in 2021 in a proclamation to be officially and annually celebrated as a milestone in the movement. Paralympian Theador Subba, the 2019 Para Pan-American judo bronze medalist, epitomizes the spirit as he made history by becoming Jamaica’s first-ever parajudo athlete and medalist in an international competition, which was remarkable given that he had just started some nine months earlier. with the sport began the games where he competed against athletes who had been in the sport for several years, some of whom failed to advance to the 2021 Tokyo Paralympic Games, which he did in another historic move. “You have to seize opportunities with a strong mind and powerful hands and become the athlete beyond your imagination,” said Subba. PPV chairman Christopher Samuda agreed. “I’m Phenomenal encapsulates the ethos of the Paralympic movement, the spirit of which enforces a mandate, an attitude and ability that make the impossible possible and make the unbelievable believable,” he noted. The local Paralympic movement has distinguished itself in sports achievements at the global and regional levels, particularly in athletics and sports wheelchair basketball, and since 2017 has expanded its representation to parasports such as judo, taekwondo, fencing, surfing and archery, while badminton, table tennis and pistol shooting are pursued for berths on the international scene. JPA’s Athletes Commission Chairman, attorney and badminton player Travis Ebanks, said in expressing the JPA’s mandate: “Paraathletes live by the mantra land above themselves and we continue to do so as we strive for excellence on the global stage despite the obstacles and limited resources we come across while representing the best Jamaica has to offer. HEAVEN IS THE BORDER Paralympic gold medalist, world record holder in the F52/53 javelin event and Digicel ambassador, Alphanso Cunningham, OD, added: “We’re not complaining, we’re just performing, because the sky’s the limit. We know we have the ability to be extraordinary.” JPA Director Winfield Bobban, Managing Director of Surgix Limited, a company specializing in prosthetics, knows and understands the abilities and capabilities of parathletes. “We in the Paralympic movement and at Surgix know that limblessness is not a death sentence at all, but that it gives people opportunities to build a new life in a meaningful and inspiring way,” said Bobban. Sports manager and well-decorated Paralympian, Neville Sinclair, OD, sums it all up: “This is what we stand for. This is how we approach life. This is what we teach and instill: ‘You are phenomenal’.”

