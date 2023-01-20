Williams posts 29 & 15, Tigers put Shockers away





Next game: at Cincinnati 2023-01-22 | Afternoon ESPN2 98.9 THE ROAR OF MEMPHIS 22 Jan. (Sun) / 12 noon Bee Cincinnati MEMPHIS, Tenn.— The Memphis Tigers defeated Wichita State, 88-78, Thursday night at FedExForum behind monster games of Andre Williams and Kendrick Davis . Memphis (14-5, 4-2 American Athletic Conference) extended its winning streak at home to 15 games and has now won 18 of its last 19 league games in the Forum. Fifth-year ahead Andre Williams led the offense for the Tigers, scoring a season-high 29 points on an efficient 9-of-13 shooting, along with a career high 15 rebounds. Fifth year security guard Kendrick Davis 20 points added,five assists and two rebounds, marking the second straight game in which Williams and Davis each scored more than 20 points. Senior Keont Kennedy had his best night as a Tigers, producing 16 points on 4-of-6 shooting from long range. Trailing 22-15 with 7:05 left in the first half, the Tigers’ offense finally got going. Chandler Lawson and Williams completed back-to-back possessions with a bargain on one end and a bucket on the other Elijah McCadden and Davis knocked down a three each to put Memphis back in front 29-23 behind a 14-1 run. In the last minute of the half Jonathan Williams connected on the Tigers’ sixth triple of the night to send them into halftime with a 36-30 lead. Memphis shot 46 percent (12-26) in the first 20 minutes, including 43 percent from long range (6-14). Davis scored 11 points in the half, while Williams nearly grabbed a double-double with 11 points and nine rebounds. The Tigers never trailed in the second half after shooting 60.0 percent after halftime (18-30) en route to victory. Memphis finished the game with 53.6 percent shooting from the floor (30-56), 52.4 percent from distance (11-21), and 73.9 percent from the free throw line (17-23). The Tigers led by 15 points on Thursday night. Wichita State 9-9 (2-4 AAC) was led byJames Rojas’ 19 points. NEXT ONE The Tigers will hit the road again on Sunday for a 12pm tip in Cincinnati on ESPN2 before coming home again next Thursday for a 6pm blackout against SMU. Memphis will continue its national runner-up celebration with bobblehead handouts from Billy Buford next week. POST-GAME NOTES Memphis used the starting lineup of Kendrick Davis , Andre Williams , Keont Kennedy , Elijah McCadden and Kaodirichi Akobundu-Ehiogu for the second game in a row. Memphis has used five different starting lineups in 19 games this season.

and for the second game in a row. Memphis has won five games in a row against the Shockers and seven of the last eight games overall. The Tigers top the all-time series, 17-12, and lead 12-3 at home. Memphis’ average winning margin in its five-game winning streak is 16.0. Head coach Penny Hardaway is 7-1 against Wichita State in his head coaching career.

The Tigers finished the game by shooting 53.6 percent from the field, their fifth best score in a game this season. The Tigers are 7-1 in games this season when shooting over 50 percent.

The Tigers made a season-high 11 three-pointers in the win. It is the most since losing 13 to Tennessee Tech on November 9, 2021.

Memphis won the battle on the boards (33-27) for the second time in their last nine appearances.

Andre Williams recorded his 15 e -straight game of double digit scoring. The senior had his fifth 20-point game of the year and the 15 e of his career. He also picked up his fifth double-double of the season and his sixth game of double-digit rebounds.

recorded his 15 -straight game of double digit scoring. Kaodirichi Akobundu-Ehiogu blocked five of the team’s seven items. It is his third game this season with five or more blocks.

blocked five of the team’s seven items. It is his third game this season with five or more blocks. Kendrick Davis moved into fourth place all-time on the AAC’s scoring list with 1,727 points. He is eight points from third place. He scored his 12 e game of 20+ points this season and the 43 ed of his career.

moved into fourth place all-time on the AAC’s scoring list with 1,727 points. He is eight points from third place. Head coach Penny Hardaway won his 98e career game as a head coach. How to track the tigers:For full information on Memphis Tiger Men’s Basketball, visit www.GoTigersGo.com and follow the team’s social media channelsTwitter,InstagramandFacebook.

