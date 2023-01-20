Watching South Africa in Australia is the first time I feared for the future of Test cricket

Ricky Ponting has said he is looking at Australia’s dominance 2-0 test series victory over South Africa was the first time he feared for the future of Test cricket, in an exclusive interview with Wisden Cricket Monthly star interviewer Mel Farrell.

In the latest issue of WCM, Ponting admitted that despite the near-constant noise questioning the future of Test cricket, he only began to wonder what the format would look like in years to come when South Africa succumbed to two severe defeats in Australia. . He was skeptical that the increased number of cricket played in limited overs around the world could be credited as solely responsible for the situation of the game’s longest format.

People point the finger at T20 cricket, but every country plays T20 cricket, he told Farrell. It’s not just one or two playing. I mean England are playing more than anyone else and look at the Test cricket they are playing at the moment. So obviously it can have a really good, positive effect on Test Cricket as well.

I think the obvious answer is to find a way for the ICC to fund some of these series, he says. So it’s not just the big ones playing against themselves as these guys, West Indies and South Africa probably need the money more than ever. So you would think that the governing body would get involved in that and try to help them in some way.

The interview also addressed the various controversies that have plagued Australian Cricket in recent months, including Pat Cummin’s declining popularity with the Australian public about his climate activism, David Warner’s captaincy debacle and Justin Langer’s acrimonious departure from his role as head coach.

I don’t think Cricket Australia have handled all that very well and they should take some of the responsibility for that, Ponting said of Langer’s departure. But I think deep down, and even some of the guys that I work with, a lot of them were pretty disappointed with the team and some of the things that happened, some of the messages that came out.

However, the former Australia captain and leading Test run scorer for the country pointed to the positive buzz around Test cricket, after The Regeneration of England under Brendon McCullumand the intensity of the rivalry between the different test countries.

There’s good and bad, but it seems what England is doing, what Australia has been able to do, is fun to entertain Test cricket, Ponting said. So that’s why I think it’s healthy. I think if we have a lot of ties and a lot of dead games I’ll worry about that. But it doesn’t feel that way to me right now.

If you think back to their team here last year, they had guys like [Rory] Burns and [Haseeb] Hameed and [Dom] Sibley, that just made cricket too hard. You could tell they weren’t skilled enough to be successful international players in the long run. Then what they have done and done, [Ben] Duckette and [Zac] Crawley and [Harry] Brook and guys like this, they’re really talented.

Can they play like this against Australia? Is it tenable against really good opposition? Well, we’ll have to wait and see. But that’s what excites me, because there are so many unanswered questions.

You can read the full interview in the latest issue of Wisden Cricket Monthly

