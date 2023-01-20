Sports
Watching South Africa in Australia is the first time I feared for the future of Test cricket
Ricky Ponting has said he is looking at Australia’s dominance 2-0 test series victory over South Africa was the first time he feared for the future of Test cricket, in an exclusive interview with Wisden Cricket Monthly star interviewer Mel Farrell.
In the latest issue of WCM, Ponting admitted that despite the near-constant noise questioning the future of Test cricket, he only began to wonder what the format would look like in years to come when South Africa succumbed to two severe defeats in Australia. . He was skeptical that the increased number of cricket played in limited overs around the world could be credited as solely responsible for the situation of the game’s longest format.
People point the finger at T20 cricket, but every country plays T20 cricket, he told Farrell. It’s not just one or two playing. I mean England are playing more than anyone else and look at the Test cricket they are playing at the moment. So obviously it can have a really good, positive effect on Test Cricket as well.
I think the obvious answer is to find a way for the ICC to fund some of these series, he says. So it’s not just the big ones playing against themselves as these guys, West Indies and South Africa probably need the money more than ever. So you would think that the governing body would get involved in that and try to help them in some way.
The interview also addressed the various controversies that have plagued Australian Cricket in recent months, including Pat Cummin’s declining popularity with the Australian public about his climate activism, David Warner’s captaincy debacle and Justin Langer’s acrimonious departure from his role as head coach.
I don’t think Cricket Australia have handled all that very well and they should take some of the responsibility for that, Ponting said of Langer’s departure. But I think deep down, and even some of the guys that I work with, a lot of them were pretty disappointed with the team and some of the things that happened, some of the messages that came out.
However, the former Australia captain and leading Test run scorer for the country pointed to the positive buzz around Test cricket, after The Regeneration of England under Brendon McCullumand the intensity of the rivalry between the different test countries.
There’s good and bad, but it seems what England is doing, what Australia has been able to do, is fun to entertain Test cricket, Ponting said. So that’s why I think it’s healthy. I think if we have a lot of ties and a lot of dead games I’ll worry about that. But it doesn’t feel that way to me right now.
If you think back to their team here last year, they had guys like [Rory] Burns and [Haseeb] Hameed and [Dom] Sibley, that just made cricket too hard. You could tell they weren’t skilled enough to be successful international players in the long run. Then what they have done and done, [Ben] Duckette and [Zac] Crawley and [Harry] Brook and guys like this, they’re really talented.
Can they play like this against Australia? Is it tenable against really good opposition? Well, we’ll have to wait and see. But that’s what excites me, because there are so many unanswered questions.
You can read the full interview in the latest issue of Wisden Cricket Monthlywhich is now for sale.
Subscribe to Wisden Cricket Monthly (print version) here
Subscribe to Wisden Cricket Monthly (digital version) here
|
Sources
2/ https://wisden.com/stories/magazine/ricky-ponting-watching-south-africa-australia-first-time-feared-future-test-cricket
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Recent Posts
- Watching South Africa in Australia is the first time I feared for the future of Test cricket
- An earthquake shakes North Carolina near the Tennessee border
- The government is determined to disqualify me from politics: Imran Khan
- Jennifer Coolidge Shows Off Killer Curves in Sheer Dress at Shotgun Wedding Premiere
- 14 people were killed in a helicopter crash near Kyiv, including Ukraine’s interior minister
- David Byrnes Disco Musical About Imelda Marcos Comes to Broadway | Smart News
- Google enlists help from Larry Page and Sergey Brin for AI fight
- Study Finds Chemotherapy Before Surgery Lowers Risk of Colon Cancer Recurrence
- Xi’s authority shaken by sudden Covid reversal, but iron grip on power remains intact | Xi Jinping
- UK weather map: where it could snow in the next 24 hours
- Williams posts 29 & 15, Tigers put Shockers away
- British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak defends Prime Minister Modi; Rejects the request of an MP of Pakistani origin