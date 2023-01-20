BYU Football: This is why BYU needed a JC quarterback

This article first appeared in the Cougar Insiders Newsletter. Sign up to receive the newsletter in your inbox every Tuesday evening.

Fresh off a split at home against No. 8 Gonzaga and Pepperdine, Mark Pope will take the Cougars basketball team on the road against Santa Clara and San Francisco. The mission is to find more consistency and start a new win streak.

Cougar Insiders Predictions

Question of the week: BYU recruited a JC quarterback to support his QB room on his way to the Big 12. What does this say about Aaron Roderick’s QB depth and competition and will it work?

Jay Drew: I think the signing of Jake Retzlaff from the junior college ranks is a pretty good sign that BYU OC Aaron Roderick wasn’t happy with the depth in the quarterbacks room past transfer portal Kedon Slovis takeover. It’s a great addition, and gives the Cougars another veteran QB Retzlaff comes into BYU with two good years of JC ball under his belt in the likely event that Slovis gets beaten up and doesn’t make it through the season unscathed.

Since Retzlaff has three years left to play two and can wear a redshirt this season if he plays in four games or less, I think it’s a good move and will work. The juco transfer can afford to be patient knowing Slovis is gone after the 2023 season.

As for the other QBs in the room, I think New Mexico Bowl winner Sol-Jay Maiava-Peters can still be a valuable piece as a wild QB and in other situations that call for a running QB. I keep hearing good things about Cade Fennegan too, but maybe coaches don’t feel that way. We shall see.

Dick Harmon: Bringing in Jake Retzlaff was a must for Aaron Roderick. Remember what Tayson Hill, Zach Wilson, and Jars Hall had in common with Tanner Mangum, Riley Nelson? They all got injured and missed games. The venue missed BYU’s last two bowl games. Injuries to QBs are very common and this should give Retzlaff, Cade Fennegan and others hope for playing time. It also adds some competitive fire to the QB position, which Roderick designed for Wilson in the 2020 off-season with Hall.

Retzlaff has some very impressive numbers better than Steve Sarkisian had from El Camino Junior College in 1995. Retzlaff passed for 4,596 yards, 44 touchdowns with 14 interceptions with a 63.3 completion percentage and has three years to play two. It’s a short term no-brainer and he could very well end the 2023 season as a starter if Kaden Slovis is injured. Good move.

Puma stories

In one of its most disappointing losses in years, BYU No. 8 had Gonzaga in control late in the second half with a 10-point lead, but lost. The Cougars had the last possession with just over six seconds to play and the called play just exploded into nothing. This loss will sting.

From the archives

From the Twitterverse

Of the 18 new FBS head coaches who began their coaching careers in 2016, only 6 remain as head coaches. Of those 6, Kirby Smart of Georgia has the best record (81-15). Coach Kalani Sitake of BYU is tied for 2nd most wins (56-34) with Mike Norvell (56-31) of Florida St. — Ralph Sokolowsky (@rsokolowsky) January 14, 2023

Under current academic standards, I couldn’t get in @BYU @BYUfootball. In 1989 I scored a 16 on my ACT. I graduated from BYU with more than a 3.0 in my major. I now have a PhD. How many Derwin Grays is BYU missing out on? https://t.co/JRA7GR5AOn — Dr. Derwin L. Gray (@DerwinLGray) January 11, 2023

Extra points

Fred Warner named All Pro (KSL Sports)

4-star Kozlowski talks BYU offer (Overcome the enemy)

Latter-day Saint basketball players around the world (The Church News)

fan analyst

Comments from Deseret News readers:

It seems that every player, especially newcomers, is learning and embracing their role. Dallin Hall gets comfortable at 1am. Fousse shows prowess in the low box; last year was no fluke. Atiki soaks up the Pope’s tutelage like a sponge. Saunders is a combination of energizer bunny and Tasmanian devil. Jaxson looks like any minute could erupt like a legit star. Gideon knows the game like a veteran I think Knell should wear a red shirt. Aquarius will get hot again. I want to congratulate Pope on his foresight and his ability to place guys in good spots and switch floors.

Mowgli

Fun fact: BYU basketball league … and BYU’s 14-7 record 1. BYU is 11-2 in Q4 and Q3 games and DII. 2. BYU is 3-5 (Only eight games out of 21) against top teams and yes, BYU has a record loss against top teams. 3. BYU is ranked 4th in the WCC (WCC is rated the 10th best conference in the country). BYU is ranked #91 in the Nation in the NET…an NCAA bubble team must be between the ages of 40 and 30 to get on the bubble watch. With BYU’s remaining 10 games… mathematically, BYU has zero chance of getting enough NET points with the WCC to make it. … BYU needs to win the WCC tournament … something they haven’t been able to do in 23 years.

Dry fly22

