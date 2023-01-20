Mens Tennis prepares to host South Florida





FORT MYERS, Fla. The FGCU men’s tennis team (2-0) returns to action at home on Friday when it hosts South Florida (0-3). The first service from the FGCU Tennis Complex is set for 5:00 PM The Eagles opened the season with a 7-0 sweep against Southern Miss on January 13, then defeated Bucknell 6-1 on January 14. Senior Max Dam (Bradenton, Florida/Saint Stephens Episcopal School) leads the Eagles with a 2-0 singles record from the No. 6 ranking. Damm and red shirt junior Magnus Johnson (Naples, Fla./Homeschool/UCF) leads Green & Blue with two double wins after winning both games last week. Damm was crowned ASUN Player of the Week for the first time in his career on Wednesday. The Eagles have met South Florida six times, with the Bulls coming out on top in all games. USF earned a 5-2 victory in Tampa on February 7, 2021, when the two teams last met. South Florida loses 4-0 at Florida Atlantic on January 16. Follow the Eagles on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook at @FGCU_MTen and online at www.FGCUAthletics.com for full coverage of FGCU men’s tennis. You can also sign up to receive news about FGCUmen’s tennis or other programs delivered directly to your inbox by visiting www.fgcuathletics.com/email. CJ WEBER

FGCU is led by three-time ASUN Coach of the Year CJ Weber, who has coached 32 ASUN All-Conference selections since joining the Green and Blue in 2011. In his 12th year, Weber has compiled an overall record of 125-95 (.568) and a 52-19 (.732) record in ASUN play. In 2014-2015, Weber led the Eagles to their first-ever ASUN Championship and first-ever ASUN Regular Season title after a program-best 17 wins. In his third season, Weber led JordiVives to a national ranking No. 35, a 14-game undefeated streak, and the round of 32 in the 2014 NCAA Tournament—the program’s first appearance. The Eagles completed a perfect ASUN regular season in both 2015 and 2016, finishing with conference titles and a Coach of the Year award for Weber. FGCU again won the 2017 ASUN Championship making its second NCAA appearance. The Eagles returned to the mountaintop by claiming the 2019 regular season and tournament championships. Weber earned his third ASUN Coach of the Year award and led the Green and Blue to their third trip to the NCAA Tournament. In 2022, Weber led the Eagles to another ASUN regular season title and reached #65 on the ITA rankings, the highest in the program’s history. EAGLE CAMPAIGN

IT TAKES A TEAM to achieve our latest goal – a $10 million campaign to address student-athlete needs for continued academic success, life skills, mental health, nutrition and strength and fitness, as well as department needs in terms of facility expansion and improvement, as well as mentoring and leadership training for coaches and staff. The name embodies our mission and purpose of the EAGLE campaign – Eagle Athletics Generating Lifetime Excellence. Join our team and pledge your gift today to help the Eagles of tomorrow! #FEEDFGCU

FGCU Athletics sponsors November and April events to benefit the FGCU Campus Food Pantry (https://www.fgcu.edu/adminservices/foodpantry) and the Harry Chapin Food Bank (www.harrychapinfoodbank.org), FGCU Athletics favorite charities. For more information, including how to contribute, please visithttps://www.fgcu.edu/adminservices/foodpantryand use the hashtag #FeedFGCU to raise awareness. ABOUT FGCU

FGCU teams have won a combined 94 regular season and tournament titles in just 15 seasons at the Division I level. In addition, in just 11 plus seasons of DI postseason eligibility, the Eagles have had a total of 47 teams or individuals compete in NCAA championships. In 2022, the men’s golf team became the first program to earn a wide berth into the NCAA Tournament. Eight FGCU programs have achieved top-25 national rankings in their respective sports – including women’s basketball (No. 20, 2021-22 and No. 25 in 2022-23), beach volleyball (No. 20, 2022), and both men’s soccer ( 2018, 2019) and women’s football (2018) as four of the most recent. In 2016-2017, the Green & Blue achieved a division-best sixth place in the DI-AAA Learfield Directors’ Cup and top-100 nationally, for several Power-5 and FBS institutions. In 2018/19, the Eagles had an ASUN and the top seven Florida State teams earned the NCAA’s Public Recognition Award for their academic progress rate in their sports. FGCU also collectively achieved a record 3.66 GPA in the classroom in the fall of 2022, outperforming the university’s general student population for 27 consecutive semesters. In the past seven semesters (Fall 2019 Fall 2022), another milestone was achieved as all 15 programs achieved a cumulative team GPA of 3.0 or higher. The Eagles also served a record 7,200 volunteer hours in 2017 – and were recognized as one of two runners-up for the inaugural NACDA Community Service Award presented by the Fiesta Bowl. —FGCUATHLETICS.COM—

