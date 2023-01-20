Gotham Hockey – The Wave

I wish the first episode of the Gotham Hockey column would be a profile of how well the New York Islanders played under new head coach Lane Lambert, but that’s not the reality.

In fact, the Islanders are playing their worst piece of hockey of the season.

Right now it’s the little things, our mistakes seem to be the ones that end up in the back of the net, Isles captain Anders Lee told The New York Post after a 4-1 loss to the Bruins on Wednesday. We didn’t give ourselves the cushion to have those, and so in tight games if you play solid but make a few mistakes here and there they cost you.

The loss to Boston now means New York is one point behind the Pittsburgh Penguins for the final Eastern Conference wild card spot.

So what’s wrong with the islanders?

I don’t think it’s a specifically identifiable thing, said Islanders fan Scott Weinstein. They’re just stuck in mediocre country. Outside of Boston, no one really has enough quality talent. They are on a hot streak, hopefully in time for the playoffs.

At least if they make the playoffs.

Losing to Boston is one thing, they are the best hockey team right now, but after the Islanders blew a 3-0 lead against the Capitals on Monday night and then lost 4-3, things aren’t looking good.

“We’ve had our chances, [but] we weren’t able to put the game away when we had our chances,” said Matt Martin at the post-game press conference. “And of course that was a big game, so they won’t go away quietly, but there are still some areas we can clean up.

The whole point of sacking Barry Trotz after the 2021-2022 season was because team president Lou Lamoriello felt the club he had put together needed a new voice. But under Lambert, the team also seems to have lost its identity.

It feels like the team has no identity this year, said Kevin Kopf, an Islanders fan and former Wave trainee. [Under Trotz] it was lockdown defense from 2019-2022. Utilities, [it] feels like they are just running around now with no purpose.

No goal, and no scoring punch, especially on the power play, and after just 3 for their last 50 with the man advantage.

It killed us tonight, the islanders’ attacker, Mathew Barzal, told reporters after the loss. It’s lost us some games lately, and it just needs to get better. That’s the bottom line.

It’s easy to criticize Lambert, he’s a rookie coach who worked as an assistant to Trotz for several years, but in the end, these islanders’ struggles are mostly Lamoriello’s fault. Injuries have exposed the team’s lack of organizational depth, and his lack of off-season moves has proven to be the wrong call so far.

If the islanders want to turn things around, Lamoriello will have to pull the trigger on a few deals. Simple as that.