Sports
Tournament Draws and Results | Samson Dubina Table Tennis Academy
Tournament draws and results:https://ttlive.app/ui/toernooi/1e65e828-a0cf-4964-97dd-eac76c1694e6
THANKSfor supporting the Samson Dubina Table Tennis Academy and Table Tennis here in Ohio by participating in the $5000 Nittaku Ohio Open Table Tennis Tournament!!!! We really appreciate your participation!
Event venue
The venue of the tournament is the Samson Dubina Table Tennis Academy at 2262 South Arlington Road, Akron, Ohio 44319. Please be sure to check in at the checkout desk and give/sign the waiver. The table assignments for your groups are posted.Try to arrive at least 30 minutes before your event! Event time is standard time! We have a very tight schedule, especially on Saturdays. Be on time and ready to play at the scheduled time!
Tournament Hotels
Our tournament hotels are the Holiday Inn Express and the Residence Inn, a short distance away, just off Arlington Road, only about 1.5 miles south of Samson Dubina Table Tennis Academy. We have a guaranteed room rate of $97 per night at these two hotels. Tell them it’s for the Nittaku Ohio Open at Samson Dubina Table Tennis Academy.
Event times
watch theevent times are 10am, 2pm and 6pm. This is different from some of our previous tournaments, so keep that in mind.
Friday night events
Please note that Friday night events (Under 2000 and Under 1400) may be postponed to Saturday morning. This is highly unlikely!! These round robins go from 6pm to approximately 9:30pm and the single elimination lasts from approximately 9:30pm to 11:30pm. Each transfer starts at 9am on Saturday. We will do everything we can to complete them on Friday, but please note that the transfer is a possibility. In addition, the Saturday events starting at 5pm (Under 2150 and Under 1500 and Under 4000 doubles) will have round robins that will run from 6pm to approximately 9:30pm and single elimination matches that will run from approximately 9:30pm to 11:30pm. They will finish late. Keep this in mind. They don’t go through to Sunday.
Facility Availability
We know that warming up is important to you, so we recommend that you come early to get some practice. The facility will open for training at 9 a.m. Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday. We try to run a very efficient tournament so in general there may be limited availability of tables for practice once the matches start each day. In between matches you have to try to jump on the tables. Competitions take precedence over practice.
On Thursday, the facility will be available for practice from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. and then again from 9:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.We have some availability in our Thursday night competitionif you want to play in the league from 6.30pm to 10pm. You can play any number of matches (1 to usually about 9) in your assigned group if you choose to participate. You don’t have to play all the matches in your group.You must let Samsonknowat 330-949-9230 or email Blake [email protected] if you’d like to play in the league this Thursday, if you haven’t already signed up.
Format
Most events are in the Giant Round Robin format with 5-7 players per group and the top 4 advance to the elimination rounds. The size of the group may vary depending on the number of participants in the event. Some events end after the round robin matches finish. This is based on the number of players in the event. If there are at least 12 people participating in the event, the event will have more than one group. Unrated players are not allowed to advance beyond the round robins in rated events.
Prize money and taxes
Any player earning $300 or more is responsible for providing information necessary to generate an IRS Form 1099 and is responsible for claiming the income. You will be asked to complete a Form W-9, even if you have previously completed one for us. Dumps, Defaults and Splits do not receive any rewards or prize money.
meals
Snacks are available for purchase at the Samson Dubina Table Tennis Academy, including Gatorade, bottled water, Starbucks Frappacino drinks, V8 energy drinks, and a variety of other drinks, snacks, and fruits.Only on Saturday, all tournament players will receive free meals. If you participate in one event, you get one free meal. If you participated in multiple events on Saturday, you can get a free lunch and a free dinner. Be sure to get a meal card if you arrive on a Saturday morning. On Saturday, lunch is served from approximately 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM and on Saturday, dinner is served from approximately 4:30 PM to 5:30 PM.Meals may be available to spectators only on Saturdays for $5.
Regulations:
1. Be there at least 30 minutes before your first match.
2. If you arrive late, you may miss some matches.
3. TT Live is used to score. Scoring is done on group sheets or in the TT Live App. Please contact Samson regarding the installation of this app if you are not aware.
4. The winner of each group is responsible for returning the used score sheets to the control desk.
5. If controversy arises, seek help from the tournament staff.
6. Minors must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
7. No white shirts or shorts!
9.There is a two-minute warm-up period before each match. This will be strictly monitored. Please observe this rule! In order to get through all our matches in time, the warm-ups should not exceed two minutes.
10. Players must remain in the facility as much as possible during their event periods when not playing. Matches need to be fast and we need to know where players are. Please notify the event staff if you are about to leave the facility. You may be in default if we cannot find you after a reasonable period of time.
sponsor
We would like to give a HUGE THANK YOU to our tournament sponsors who brought this event to Akron and helped us promote this event over the past few months. Thanks to:
Presper Financial Architectswww. Presperfinancial.com
CLJ Studioswww.cljstudios.com
Sports Alliance of Greater Akronwww.playakron.com
Paddle Palacewww.paddlepalace.com
Power Pongwww.powerpong.org
Nittakuwww.nitaku.com
Samson Dubina Table Tennis Academywww.OhioPingPong.com
Tournament Staff,
Thanks to our dedicated staff and volunteers who make this event possible – Samson Dubina, Steve Graber, Mark Hendricks, Sid Khandelwal, Blake Cottrell, Sam Dubina, Nancy Dubina and Heather Dubina. The Tournament Director is Heather Dubina and the Referee is Steve Graber. Samson and other SDTTA staff will coach players from the academy during the tournament.
Pro store
We have a wide variety of table tennis products available in our pro shop. We are an official Nittaku club, so most of the products are Nittaku. Official Samson Dubina Table Tennis Academy Nittaku playing shirts are offered at a special price. You can pay for the products by cash, check, credit card or PayPal.
Thanks again and have a great tournament!
Samson Dubina
—
www.samsondubina.com
|
Sources
2/ https://www.samsondubina.com/tournaments/tournament-draws-and-results
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Tournament Draws and Results | Samson Dubina Table Tennis Academy
- Afghan girls and women focused on International Education Day: UNESCO
- CNN looks at key moments in Jacinda Ardern’s political career
- One Health: a call for ecological equity
- Why so many workers are on strike – Frances O’Grady
- UK PM Sunak defends PM Modi over controversial BBC series on Gujarat riots
- The Political Flow in Pakistan
- Grandfather Kitchener explains how he almost fell victim to a phone scam
- Ukraine: The UK joins the main group committed to achieving accountability for Russian aggression against Ukraine
- Gotham Hockey – The Wave
- A 5.6-magnitude earthquake hit Islamabad, parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
- Cheap UK Stock! Should You Buy These 5 Popular AIM Stocks Now?