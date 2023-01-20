Tournament Draws and Results | Samson Dubina Table Tennis Academy

Tournament draws and results:https://ttlive.app/ui/toernooi/1e65e828-a0cf-4964-97dd-eac76c1694e6

THANKSfor supporting the Samson Dubina Table Tennis Academy and Table Tennis here in Ohio by participating in the $5000 Nittaku Ohio Open Table Tennis Tournament!!!! We really appreciate your participation!

Event venue

The venue of the tournament is the Samson Dubina Table Tennis Academy at 2262 South Arlington Road, Akron, Ohio 44319. Please be sure to check in at the checkout desk and give/sign the waiver. The table assignments for your groups are posted.Try to arrive at least 30 minutes before your event! Event time is standard time! We have a very tight schedule, especially on Saturdays. Be on time and ready to play at the scheduled time!

Tournament Hotels

Our tournament hotels are the Holiday Inn Express and the Residence Inn, a short distance away, just off Arlington Road, only about 1.5 miles south of Samson Dubina Table Tennis Academy. We have a guaranteed room rate of $97 per night at these two hotels. Tell them it’s for the Nittaku Ohio Open at Samson Dubina Table Tennis Academy.

Event times

watch theevent times are 10am, 2pm and 6pm. This is different from some of our previous tournaments, so keep that in mind.

Friday night events

Please note that Friday night events (Under 2000 and Under 1400) may be postponed to Saturday morning. This is highly unlikely!! These round robins go from 6pm to approximately 9:30pm and the single elimination lasts from approximately 9:30pm to 11:30pm. Each transfer starts at 9am on Saturday. We will do everything we can to complete them on Friday, but please note that the transfer is a possibility. In addition, the Saturday events starting at 5pm (Under 2150 and Under 1500 and Under 4000 doubles) will have round robins that will run from 6pm to approximately 9:30pm and single elimination matches that will run from approximately 9:30pm to 11:30pm. They will finish late. Keep this in mind. They don’t go through to Sunday.

Facility Availability

We know that warming up is important to you, so we recommend that you come early to get some practice. The facility will open for training at 9 a.m. Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday. We try to run a very efficient tournament so in general there may be limited availability of tables for practice once the matches start each day. In between matches you have to try to jump on the tables. Competitions take precedence over practice.

On Thursday, the facility will be available for practice from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. and then again from 9:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.We have some availability in our Thursday night competitionif you want to play in the league from 6.30pm to 10pm. You can play any number of matches (1 to usually about 9) in your assigned group if you choose to participate. You don’t have to play all the matches in your group.You must let Samsonknowat 330-949-9230 or email Blake [email protected] if you’d like to play in the league this Thursday, if you haven’t already signed up.

Format

Most events are in the Giant Round Robin format with 5-7 players per group and the top 4 advance to the elimination rounds. The size of the group may vary depending on the number of participants in the event. Some events end after the round robin matches finish. This is based on the number of players in the event. If there are at least 12 people participating in the event, the event will have more than one group. Unrated players are not allowed to advance beyond the round robins in rated events.

Prize money and taxes

Any player earning $300 or more is responsible for providing information necessary to generate an IRS Form 1099 and is responsible for claiming the income. You will be asked to complete a Form W-9, even if you have previously completed one for us. Dumps, Defaults and Splits do not receive any rewards or prize money.

meals

Snacks are available for purchase at the Samson Dubina Table Tennis Academy, including Gatorade, bottled water, Starbucks Frappacino drinks, V8 energy drinks, and a variety of other drinks, snacks, and fruits.Only on Saturday, all tournament players will receive free meals. If you participate in one event, you get one free meal. If you participated in multiple events on Saturday, you can get a free lunch and a free dinner. Be sure to get a meal card if you arrive on a Saturday morning. On Saturday, lunch is served from approximately 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM and on Saturday, dinner is served from approximately 4:30 PM to 5:30 PM.Meals may be available to spectators only on Saturdays for $5.

Regulations:

1. Be there at least 30 minutes before your first match.

2. If you arrive late, you may miss some matches.

3. TT Live is used to score. Scoring is done on group sheets or in the TT Live App. Please contact Samson regarding the installation of this app if you are not aware.

4. The winner of each group is responsible for returning the used score sheets to the control desk.

5. If controversy arises, seek help from the tournament staff.

6. Minors must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

7. No white shirts or shorts!

9.There is a two-minute warm-up period before each match. This will be strictly monitored. Please observe this rule! In order to get through all our matches in time, the warm-ups should not exceed two minutes.

10. Players must remain in the facility as much as possible during their event periods when not playing. Matches need to be fast and we need to know where players are. Please notify the event staff if you are about to leave the facility. You may be in default if we cannot find you after a reasonable period of time.

sponsor

We would like to give a HUGE THANK YOU to our tournament sponsors who brought this event to Akron and helped us promote this event over the past few months. Thanks to:

Presper Financial Architectswww. Presperfinancial.com

CLJ Studioswww.cljstudios.com

Sports Alliance of Greater Akronwww.playakron.com

Paddle Palacewww.paddlepalace.com

Power Pongwww.powerpong.org

Nittakuwww.nitaku.com

Samson Dubina Table Tennis Academywww.OhioPingPong.com

Tournament Staff,

Thanks to our dedicated staff and volunteers who make this event possible – Samson Dubina, Steve Graber, Mark Hendricks, Sid Khandelwal, Blake Cottrell, Sam Dubina, Nancy Dubina and Heather Dubina. The Tournament Director is Heather Dubina and the Referee is Steve Graber. Samson and other SDTTA staff will coach players from the academy during the tournament.

Pro store

We have a wide variety of table tennis products available in our pro shop. We are an official Nittaku club, so most of the products are Nittaku. Official Samson Dubina Table Tennis Academy Nittaku playing shirts are offered at a special price. You can pay for the products by cash, check, credit card or PayPal.

Thanks again and have a great tournament!

Samson Dubina

—

www.samsondubina.com