Huskies start 2023 trip Friday in Hawaii





THIS WEEK IN HUSKY WOMEN’S TENNIS Friday, January 20, 1 p.m. PT Washington vs. San Jose State | Honolulu, Hawaii | No live score Saturday, Jan. 21, 1 p.m. PT Washington in Hawaii | Honolulu, Hawaii | No live score SEATTLE — A highly anticipated 2023 season is scheduled for the first swings this Friday for the Huskies in Hawaii. Following on from a 2022 season that had the highlights of ITA National Team Indoor and NCAA Championship qualifying but was handcuffed by injuries, Coach Robin Stephenson and the Huskies at full strength are looking forward to not only returning to those team championships, but also making some runs. It all kicks off Friday at 1 p.m. Pacific for the Dawgs in Honolulu, where they take on the San Jose State Spartans. A day later, Washington plays host Hawaii Rainbow Wahine to close out the opening week of dual play. In just a few short weeks, the Huskies will compete in a second consecutive ITA National Team Indoor Championships, this time hosting after they played their way in last year by upsetting UCLA. The Dawgs are looking to start the year strong to build some momentum for the February 10-13 showcase. Coach Stephenson’s ninth Husky team has some new faces, but is also largely experienced. Two of the four newcomers are experienced transfers in former Columbia teammates Jennifer Kerr and Melissa Sakar who have a combined 75 dual match singles wins. freshman Erika Matsuda and the latest Dawg, freshman enrolled in winter quarters Zehra Suko will provide a youthful spark, but the other seven Huskies are all juniors or seniors. But as is often the case, even experienced players will face new challenges. The Huskies have a new number one at the top of the lineup for the first time since 2019 Vanessa Wang graduated in 2022 as the winningest Husky in history with 112 singles wins. UW also graduated four-year starter Nika Zupancic and consistent contributor Zoey Weil also. Wong and Zupanic moving out of the top half of the lineup means Dawgs are moving up a notch. Fortunately, there is a great mix to choose from. Junior Sarah Maude Fortin was on a roll last spring, going 14-3 at No. 2 in singles to earn All-Pac-12 honorable mention before missing the final six games with a foot injury. Fortin was ranked 88th last year and started at number 92 this fall. Fifth year senior Hikaru Sato grew her game in her first year as Dawg, starting every game last year and going 14-7 in dual play, including a 4-0 at No. 3 and 9-5 at No. 4. She finished last spring with four consecutive wins, including a victory over a ranked Baylor opponent in the NCAA first-round game. Astrid Olson will make a big impact this season after being limited to just one match in 2022. Olsen had a strong fall campaign and will only get better as she plays week in and week out. Washington also returns senior Ashley Chang and junior Yolanda Lin , who got valuable playing time last spring. Lin had two huge wins at No. 6 singles last year in consecutive 4-3 road wins for the Arizona and Arizona Huskies. A healthy, hungry Husky crew is ready to aim for greatness this spring.

