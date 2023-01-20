What does the arrival of Ronaldo for Al Nassr mean for Saudi Arabia? | Football news

Saudi Arabia made headlines in November by beating Argentina at the 2022 World Cup, the only team to beat eventual winners in Qatar, but there was still time for a bigger surprise in 2022.

On the penultimate day of the year, Saudi Professional League (SPL) club Al Nassr announced on social media that they had signed Cristiano Ronaldo to a two-and-a-half-year contract, reportedly worth more than $200 million a year.

It is a deal that could have a significant effect on and off the pitch for the club, the country and the footballing world at large.

There had been rumors for months that Al Nass had an interest in the Portuguese superstar who has won five Ballon d’Ors, the annual award given to the best player in the world, and the same number of UEFA Champions Leagues, but they were largely dismissed.

However, a move became possible after Ronaldo became a free agent in December when he left Manchester United, who had been angered by an explosive television interview he gave criticizing the club’s coach and owners.

Still, few expected one of the best players in the game’s history to actually sign for a Saudi club.

But James Dorsey, a senior fellow at the National University of Singapore’s Middle East Institute, told Al Jazeera that Saudi football should not be underestimated.

Saudi Arabia is a powerhouse of Middle Eastern football and has survived the group stages at previous World Cups, Dorsey said. They have more and more good foreign players and now they have Ronaldo.

The 37-year-old’s SPL debut is scheduled for Sunday against Ettifaq, game 14 of a 30-game season. Al Nassr, who last won in 2019, currently tops the league with a talented squad.

Brazilian striker Anderson Talisca is the top scorer in the SPL this season, while 2018 South American Player of the Year Pity Martinez pulls the creative strings.

In goal is former Arsenal and Napoli number one David Ospina, and the Colombia international has highly rated Ivory Coast full-back Ghislain Konan and former Bayern Munich defensive midfielder Luiz Gustavo ahead of him.

The domestic contingent isn’t bad either with six members of the Saudi Arabian World Cup squad at the club. Coach Rudi Garcia has managed the great European clubs Marseille, Roma and Lyon and also led the small Lille to the French title in 2011.

It’s a lineup few can match elsewhere in Asia, but now Al Nassr has gone to the next level and their fans are thrilled.

It’s great to have Cristiano and now my friends who support other clubs or even have no interest in football are asking me for tickets because this is not just about Al Nassr but all about Saudi football, Al Nassr fan Ahmed al-Issatold Al Jazeera.

With him we will be champions again and become the best team in Asia. Everyone is excited and I can’t wait for the first game and to see him play in the yellow shirt and score.

Ayman al-Hatami, a fan of Al Hilal, Asia’s most successful club, is less enthusiastic about the prospect of Ronaldo scoring goals for Riyadh’s neighbors and bitter rivals, and believes that Al Hilal is still far ahead in terms of talent and mentality to surpass Al Nassr.

Ronaldo will certainly succeed as a player, but I don’t think he will succeed in a major championship, he told Al Jazeera.

At present, Al Nassr has nine Saudi Arabian titles but has yet to win an Asian continental competition, compared to Al Hilal’s 18 and four respectively.

Off the field

Al Nassr may now have a bigger international profile than Al Hilal, even before their new star has kicked a ball. With fans waiting more than three weeks between his signing and debut, the first evidence of the Ronaldo effect was off the pitch.

As of December 29, Al Nassr had about 850,000 followers on Instagram. After signing a man with more than 536 million followers on the social media platform, more than anyone else on the planet, Al Nassr’s following has risen to almost 12 million at the time of writing, surpassing Al Hilal’s 3.7 million in it doesn’t fall.

That’s a huge growth and several broadcasters will want to buy all of Al Nassr’s games, Sasi Kumar, a former Singapore international and now CEO of Madrid-based sports marketing company D+1 Sports, told Al Jazeera.

I don’t think anyone outside of Asia had heard of Al Nassr, but now in Europe and South America everyone has.

The move could also spark a wave of big names in the SPL.

Since Ronaldo’s arrival, there have been rumors and reports of other big foreign players coming to the country, such as AC Milan’s Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Chelsea’s NGolo Kante.

Once you attract the biggest names, there will be a domino effect, Kumar added. It’s not just Al Hilal and Al Nassr, but other clubs and other players will be more open to the idea.

The biggest rumor to date is that Lionel Messi has been linked to Al Hilal. Ironically, Ronaldo’s first game in Saudi Arabia since the transfer comes against his great rival.

The Argentinian will line up for Paris Saint-Germain in Riyadh on Thursday in an exhibition game against a combined team of Al Hilal and Al Nassr. A few weeks ago, the idea of ​​Messi playing for a Saudi club would have been dismissed, but Ronaldo’s presence makes everything possible.

The same can also be said of helping Saudi Arabia bring the World Cup back to the region after Qatar hosted the tournament in 2022. Saudi Arabia has the ambition to become a major player on the sports stage.

The signing is an indication that Saudi Arabia means business, Dorsey said. [Crown Prince] Mohammed bin Salman wants the country to become the focal point of the region.

Dorsey dismissed the significance of a recent statement from Al Nassr who denied there is a clause in the contract requiring Ronaldo to work on behalf of any bid for the 2030 tournament.

Just because it’s not in the contract doesn’t mean it hasn’t been discussed and assuming the two and a half years go well I would think he would become Saudi [David] Beckham, referring to Qatar using the England icon as an ambassador for the 2022 World Cup.

Build nation

Perhaps Messi and others will watch to see Ronaldo settle in as well off the pitch as he is on it. The star is expected to live with his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez. Saudi law prohibits unmarried couples from living together, but there have been reports of a softening approach for foreigners.

Not only can football help soften Saudi Arabia’s image abroad amid criticism of its human rights record, but it can also help drive social change at home. Ronaldo said he wanted to promote the development of youth and women’s football in Saudi Arabia.

And football is considered an important part of Saudi Arabia’s 2030 Vision as the country seeks to diversify its economy and reduce its dependence on oil.

They have a higher agenda. It looks like a nation-building agenda rather than football, Kumar said. Such a high-profile player draws all the attention of the world to you and you can show that Saudi Arabia is becoming more and more progressive.

This way they don’t have to announce it openly, but can do so quietly. If you want to attract investment, talent and tourism, there is no better vehicle than Ronaldo.