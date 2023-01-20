No. 25 Women’s Tennis Set for Home Opener Friday Women’s Tennis Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets





THE FLATS 25th-ranked Georgia Tech women’s tennis opens its home game on Friday, welcoming rival Georgia State to the Ken Byers Tennis Complex. The first service is scheduled for 4 p.m GEORGIA TECH vs GEORGIA STATE

WHEN: Friday, 4 p.m

WHERE: Ken Byers Tennis Complex, Atlanta, Ga.

LIVE STREAM: Click here

LIVE STATISTICS: Click here Georgia Tech officially opens its spring schedule home list this week after participating in the Carolina Kickoff last weekend. The Yellow Jackets had a successful tournament in South Carolina, with 12 singles wins and five doubles wins. For her success, freshman Alejandra Cruz was named ACC Co-Freshman of the Week. Cruz went 4-2 in singles and doubles combined, extending her impressive fall season. Georgia State kicks off the season on Friday after going 17-6 overall and 9-1 in Sun Belt action last season. The Panthers reached the semifinals of the Sun Belt Championship after claiming a share of the regular season title. Georgia Tech leads the all-time series against Georgia State, 23-4, after winning its last 11 meetings dating back to 1998. The teams last met in 2019 when Tech won the game 7-0 at the Ken Byers Tennis Complex. Georgia Tech held steady at No. 25 in the latest ITA ranking released Wednesday. Tech is one of six Atlantic Coast Conference women’s tennis teams to rank in the top 25. ITA PRE-SEASON RANKING

Single people

No. 10Carol Lee

No. 104 Alejandra Cruz

No. 109Mahak Jain

No. 111Kylie Bilchev Doubles

No. 53 Carol Lee/Kate Sharabura Alexander-Tharpe Fund The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech Athletics, providing scholarship, operational and facility support to Georgia Tech’s more than 400 student-athletes. Be a part of developing Georgia Techs Everyday Champions and help the Yellow Jackets compete for championships at the highest level of college athletics through the Annual athletic scholarship fund, which provides scholarships directly to Georgia Tech student-athletes. For more information about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit opfund.org. Follow us on Twitter for the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (@GT_WTEN), Instagram (GT_WTEN), Facebook (Georgia Tech Women’s Tennis) or visit us atwww.ramblinwreck.com

