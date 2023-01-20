“I stay true to my religion”

A Russian ice hockey player refused to wear an LGBTQ+ Pride jersey during a Tuesday night NHL game, citing his faith.

Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Ivan Provorov refused to wear the team’s LGBTQ+ Pride Night warm-up jersey for their game with the Anaheim Ducks, citing his religious beliefs.

The 26-year-old told reporters after Philadelphia’s 5-2 home win over the Ducks that it was his choice to stay true to myself and my religion, which he identified as Russian Orthodox.

I respect everyone. I respect everyone’s choices, he said.

Before the game, the Flyers wore Pride-themed jerseys and used sticks wrapped in rainbow tape, both of which are auctioned by Flyers Charities, with proceeds going towards their efforts to grow the game in various communities.

Provorov was the only Flyers player not to have a jersey or stick to auction after the game.

The Flyers released a statement ahead of Provorov’s post-game comments:

“The Philadelphia Flyers organization is committed to inclusion and is proud to support the LGBTQ+ community. Many of our players are active in supporting local LGBTQ+ organizations, and we were proud to once again this year annual Pride Night. The Flyers will continue to be strong advocates for inclusion and the LGBTQ+ community.”

The NHL, in response to ESPN’s request for comment, said in a statement Wednesday that players are “free to decide which initiatives to support.”

“Hockey is for All is the league’s overarching initiative to encourage clubs to celebrate diversity in their respective markets and work to create more welcoming and inclusive environments for all fans,” the league said in a statement to ESPN.

“Clubs decide who to celebrate, when and how – with advice and support from the League. Players are free to decide which initiatives to support, and we continue to encourage their voices and perspectives on social and cultural issues.”

Flyers coach John Tortorella said he didn’t think about scratching Provorov because he didn’t warm up.

“With Provy, he’s true to himself and his religion,” the first-year Flyers coach said. “This has to do with his faith and his religion. It’s one thing I respect about Provy: he’s always true to himself. That’s what we’re doing.”

Tortorella has previously made headlines for his stance on pregame protests. In 2016, he said that any of his players not standing for the national anthem would be benched for the rest of the game.

He reversed that stance after watching the 2020 racial injustice protests, saying he would no longer punish players who protested before a game.

“I would hope that if one of my players wanted to protest during the national anthem, he would bring it to me and we would talk about it, tell me his thoughts and what he wanted to do,” Tortorella told The Athletic at the time.

“From there we would take it to the team to discuss it, just as it is being discussed in our country now.”

Messages to You Can Play, a social activism campaign that has partnered with the NHL since 2013, and the Philadelphia Falcons, an LGBTQ+ football program that was an invited guest of the Flyers at the game, were not returned.

Pride events are part of the NHL and NHLPA’s “Hockey Is For Everyone” initiative that takes place year-round.

“For more than a decade, the NHL has stepped up its efforts to show support for the LGBTQ+ community on and off the ice year-round,” NHL senior executive vice president Kim Davis said during Pride Month in 2022.

The Flyers have been supporting the LGBTQ+ community for years. Their mascot, Gritty, famously participated in the Philadelphia Pride parade.

