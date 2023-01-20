Athletics competes in Red Raider Open and Vanderbilt Invitational – UK Athletics





LUBBOCK, Texas / NASHVILLE, Tenn. The University of Kentucky track and field will attend both the Red Raider Open at Texas Tech University on Friday, January 20 and the Vanderbilt Invitational at Vanderbilt University on Friday, January 20 and Saturday, January 21. Kentucky’s sprinters and hurdlers will run at Texas Tech, while the distance runners and field event participants will compete in the Vanderbilt Invitational. The Red Raider Open kicks off Friday at noon ET It will be streamed live on ESPN+ and live results can be found at ppttiming.com https://ptiming.com/event.php?mid=1031. Event schedules and measurement information are available at www.texastech.com The Vanderbilt Invitational kicks off Friday at 10:30am ET. On Saturday, events begin at 9:30am ET. Here is the meeting schedule. Link to live stream for Friday http://vanderbi.lt/y0ajv Link to live stream for Saturday http://vanderbi.lt/-qdob The live results link is http://vanderbi.lt/j7ct3 The teams participating in the Vanderbilt Invitational are as follows: Alabama Huntsville

Alabama A&M

Alcorn state

state of Arkansas

Maroon

Austin Peay

Belmont

UCF

Clemson

Florida state

Georgia Tech

the state of Jacksonville

Kentucky

Louisiana

ULM

Small stone

Memphis

Middle Tennessee

Murray state

Be Miss

SMU

Southern Mississippi

Tennessee

Tennessee state

TCU

tusculum

Vanderbilt The teams participating in the Red Raider Open are as follows: Abilene Christian

Arizona state

Clemson

Kentucky

LSU

Miami

North Texas

Oklahoma state

TCU

Texas A&M

Texas Tech

Southern Texas

Texan state

UCF Red Raider Open (Friday): Who’s in Kentucky won 10 events at last weeks home meet, the Rod McCravy Memorial, and four of the individual winners will be among the 17 Wildcats in Lubbock. Masai Russell raced to an impressive win in the women’s 60m hurdles. Her personal best of 7.88 seconds is the second-fastest in school history, 0.01 less than Keni Harrison’s school record, the winning time in the 2015 NCAA Finals. The time ties for No. 10 in the NCAA history. It is also the fastest point in the country to this point of the season. AnthayaCharlton, who is a sprinter and long jumper, won the long jump, finishing in 203.5/6.18 metres. Charlton moved up to number 8 on the UK all-time list. Jordan Anthony, also a freshman wide receiver on the football team, clocked 6.57 seconds in the 60-meter dash, a British freshman record and second fastest in school history behind Wildcat Olympian Tim Harden. Brandon Miller won the men’s 200m (20.98) and Wildcats went 1-2-3 in the event, followed by Kennedy Lightner and Langston Jackson. The McCravy Memorial ended with the host Wildcats winning the relay, while Lightner, Anthony, Miller and Wayne Lawrence Jr. achieved a score of 3: 11.64. Vanderbilt Invitational (Friday and Saturday): Who’s in Four individual McCravy Memorial winners, plus the women’s medley relay, are among the 44 Wildcats competing at Vanderbilt. Last Saturday – for the second meeting in a row – Keaton Daniel broke his own school record in the indoor pole vault. He cleared 18 feet, 5.25 inches / 5.62 meters, eclipsing his previous run by four inches. It is the No. 2 nationwide for young indoor season, and he earned SEC Co-Field Athlete of the Week honors. Robbie Springfield won the men’s long jump with a personal best of 253.5/7.71 m, fourth in the school’s history. The Wildcats took a 1-2 finish in the men’s 800 meters as John O’Donnell (1:51.26) and Justin Swann (1:51.97) led the pack. Junior Simi Akinrinsola was the next Wildcat winner, throwing 632/19.25 min in the women’s weight throw. Jenna Schwinghamer, Mahogany Mobley, Phoebe McCowan and Tori Herman teamed up to win the DMR. Follow up on Kentucky Track and Field and Cross CountryFacebook,Instagram,Twitterand at UKathletics.com.

