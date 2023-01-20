Byju’s plans to end jersey sponsorship of Indian cricket team as it puts profitability on the map for 2024





Indian education technology start-up Byju’s will not renew its jersey sponsorship deal with the Indian cricket team, the company’s co-founder Divya Gokulnath told CNBC. In an extensive interview, Gokulnath spoke about the path to profitability and the potential for an IPO for Byju’s, one of India’s most valuable private technology companies. Bangalore-based Byju’s provides online classes to students in a variety of subjects. It has 150 million students around the world, 25% of whom are outside India. Indian star batsman Virat Kohli pictured. Indian education start-up Byju’s has prominently featured its logo on the jerseys of the Indian cricket team. Munir long time | AFP | Getty Images The company’s losses soared in the fiscal year ending March 2021, the latest public figures showed. Gokulnath attributes this to a change in revenue recognition. Instead of revenue being recognized when an individual has paid for a course, it is instead calculated when the specific course begins. Gokulnath said the company is seeing improvements over the past 12 months. “We’re doing really well, the last 12 months have been really good for us in terms of the number of products we’ve added, in terms of the different formats we’ve launched and in terms of the geography and the topics we’ve introduced. scaled,” said Gokulnath. The co-founder added that the company will “hopefully” become profitable by the end of its fiscal year, which ends in March 2024. This means cutting back on branding and marketing costs. Byju’s was an official sponsor of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar last year. The company also has a sponsorship deal with the Board of Control for Cricket in India, the governing body for the sport in the country. Cricket is the largest sport in India, a country of over 1.4 billion people. The Byju logo is currently on the jersey of the Indian cricket team. But Gokulnath told CNBC that Byju’s will not renew the deal after the March expiration. IPO ahead Byju’s reportedly has a valuation of $22 billion. Gokulnath says the company wanted to go public last year, but market conditions deteriorated. Globally, tech stocks ran into trouble as the US Federal Reserve and other central banks quickly raised interest rates to combat rampant inflation. An IPO is still lurking when the market improves, Gokulnath said. “Even early last year, we considered multiple options for going public. But the point is that we have the luxury of deciding when and where and how we want to do this,” said Gokulnath. “We want to do this at a time when we don’t have to give up the potential of the company. Because we have a lot of internal processes under control, but not the external environment, and we want both to do very well. hit the road.”

