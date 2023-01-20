The NCAA embarrasses itself by going after Jim Harbaugh

When news surfaced that the NCAA was investigating the Michigan Football Program and head coach Jim Harbaugh, it sounded serious.

A potential suspension for Harbaugh, a Level I offense potentially thrown his way for allegedly lying or misleading investigators.

Everything since then has failed the sniff test.

For starters, Michigan itself reported these violations to the NCAA.

The NCAA’s draft notice of allegations alleges that Harbaugh met with two recruits during the COVID-19 dead period and texted one recruit outside of an allotted time frame. Other allegations include an analyst performing on-field coaching duties during training and coaches watching players train on Zoom.

Michigan does not dispute that there have been Level II violations, which are not nearly as serious. The main issue is the NCAA’s push for Level I fines against Harbaugh.

Where are things now? It sounds like Harbaugh will fight tooth and nail when it comes to the NCAA calling him a liar.

According to Yahoo’s Dan Wetzel, Harbaugh has refused to sign any document or publicly state that he was ever untruthful to law enforcement personnel.

Harbaugh has maintained that he did not remember the events when he first spoke to investigators, but that he was never intentionally dishonest.

Two meetings between Harbaugh and the NCAA reportedly took place this week, and as Wetzel put it, battle lines have been drawn. Here is an overview of the state of affairs after the meetings.

The NCAA and Harbaugh stood their ground and refused to back down from their positions.

The NCAA said Harbaugh lied.

Harbaugh said he simply forgot otherwise insignificant actions. An impasse ensued.

Harbaugh is not expected to back down and will likely put up a ruthless defense against any allegation that he lied on purpose.

The NCAA wants Harbaugh to blink and he’s not going to do that.

The situation is bizarre considering that part of the offense is allegedly because Harbaugh took two recruits for cheeseburgers at The Brown Jug, a hole in the wall that isn’t extravagant and could be defined as blue-collar.

There is no evidence that Harbaugh ever denied meeting recruits, and not remembering something is quite a bit different from standing on the record and saying an outright falsehood. With the number of recruits Harbaugh speaks to and meets with each year, it’s not immediately easy to remember that something like this isn’t the smoking gun the NCAA aspires to be. It sounds like a big and tasteless burger.

Wetzel says the NCAA has no detailed evidence that Harbaugh knowingly lied. The NCAA either lacks that information or it just doesn’t exist.

It sure sounds like the NCAA has nothing on Harbaugh to charge him with a Level I violation, but they still want him to dig his own grave with a plea of ​​guilty. Did Harbaugh’s action or lack of memory create a major competitive advantage for the football program? That’s a big no.

Whatever’s in Harbaugh’s favor is whose Reportedly representing him in this case, Tom Mars.

Mars has challenged the NCAA and its power structure multiple times, and it finally ends with the NCAA changing course and walking away in defeat with its tail between its legs. In recent years, no one has been a bigger and justified thorn in the side of the NCAA than Mars.

NCAA’s bloodlust for Harbaugh comes at a time when plenty of egregious things are happening that they’re not actively investigating. For instance:

Florida quarterback recruits Jaden Rashada requested a release of his national letter of intent after a $13 million name, image and likeness deal fell through. The deal, made with the Gator Collective, could lead to Rashada suing the collective and the athletic department. The NCAA has been reluctant to regulate NIL and has tried to pass the bill to Congress. Rashada’s situation is a symptom of the NCAA’s incompetence.

Pittsburgh coach Pat Narduzzi alleged that two schools offered North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye $5 million in NIL money to be transferred. Mayes coach Mack Brown said the same thing. Maye resides at UNC, never entered the transfer portal, and any contact from outside the schools would be against NCAA rules and would be considered tampering. Yet Harbaugh’s story dominates the headlines? Well done, NCAA. Well done.

Look how long the NCAA’s going after Harbaugh. The ground they stand on really does look like quicksand. The NCAA is embarrassing itself, and the sooner they change course the better. The NCAA is a joke right now, a punchline, and maybe Harbaugh defending himself is the reality check the NCAA needs.