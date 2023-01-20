Baylor women’s tennis swings into doubleheader to open the spring season





By Gio Gennero | Sports writer Baylor women’s tennis opens the spring season with a double-header on Saturday. The Bears play the University of Houston at noon, followed by a 6 p.m. game against the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley at the Hurd Tennis Center. After Saturday’s games, the Bears have another doubleheader against Rice University and DePaul University on Monday. UTRGV will also have its season opener on Saturday with its game against the Bears. Houston dropped the season opener 7-0 to Texas A&M University on Tuesday. Senior Paula Barañano now steps into a leadership role following the departure of Alicia Herrero-Linana and Mel Krywoj. Barañano believes that “the team is ready” and that the preparation will pay off. “We’ve been working hard this fall for the past three weeks,” said Barañano. “We worked in the gym [and] on the field, so we feel ready. Very happy to play at home in these four games. So yes, we will go out, have fun and give you our best.” Teams often strive for an identity for an upcoming season, but head coach Joey Scrivano said that’s still up in the air at this point. Scrivano said he will use the first few weeks to feel and see what this group is made of. “Ultimately, at the moment I don’t know what the identity of the team is,” Scrivano said. ‘We’re going to find out. You won’t know until you get into the heat of battle and go through adversity. I am confident that these children will respond very well this year.” Scrivano explained that the team is looking for leaders to strengthen the relatively young squad. He said the team is not short on talent, but the dynamics and chemistry will be a work in progress. “These kids can play, but the other things get in the way of that,” Scrivano said. “If we can just stay attentive, put one foot in front of the other and forget about the outcome, the results will be really good.” Sophomore Brooke Thompson said she and the team are very excited to get the 2023 season underway. Thompson said they have been happy to get back on the pitch since returning from the winter break. “I think we all just want to fight really hard, give our 110% on the pitch and just fight for each other as a team and I think we’re going to do that and just play with confidence to get it right.” said Thompson. Scrivano said the team’s focus is on the little things that can make or break a game, match or season. “I think the players know that our expectations are just things they can control,” Scrivano said. “Things like commitment and attitude and playing within the system and just being a good teammate.”

