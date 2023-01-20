Late push falls short for Raiders against Purdue Fort Wayne





Next game: State of Cleveland 21-01-2023 | 19:00 ESPN+ WON 980 AM 21 Jan (Sat) / 7pm State of Cleveland DAGTON The Wright State men’s basketball team scored 10 of its first 14 points in the second half to narrow the deficit and mounted a frenetic comeback in the final minutes, but the Raiders couldn’t quite dig back as they fell 88-80. to Purdue Fort Wayne at the Nutter Center on Thursday night. Wright State continues its four-game homestand on Saturday night as the Raiders host Cleveland State in a tip at 7 p.m. at the Nutter Center. Cleveland State comes to town after a road loss at NKU Thursday. A game with two possessions or less for most of the first half. Thursday saw Wright State (11-9, 4-5 Horizon) Purdue Fort Wayne (13-7, 5-4 Horizon) a 14-point run late in the first 20 minutes to lead 51-35 at intermission before the visiting Mastodons held a furious Raider rally in the final minutes to escape with road victory. Down 19 with eight minutes to play. Wright State rallied on a 20-5 run behind 11 points of Trey Calvin and a 9-of-10 mark at the free-throw line to pull within four with 51 seconds remaining. The Raiders opted to play defense and seemingly trapped Purdue Fort Wayne as the shot clock ticked, only to see Jarred Godfrey hit a touch turn around jump shot in the closing seconds of the shot clock to push the visitors back to a two- possession with 24 seconds left. A Raider three-point attempt was foul on the next trip down the court before Godfrey hit two final free throws to seal it for the Mastodons. A two-point game nearly 10 minutes into the first half, Godfrey hit two free throws for Purdue Fort Wayne, who went 10-of-14 on the line in the first 20 minutes, to open the 14-point run. The Raiders responded with their own run to start the second half, drawing within 10 at 55-45, but the visitors held the margin in double digits for the next 10 minutes to kick off the Raiders’ frantic final push down the stretch. to take. Calvin’s 26 points led all scorers as he added five assists Alex Hubregtse and Andreas Welage each had 10 points from the bank. Brandon Noel finished with 11 points and 11 rebounds for his seventh double-double of the season, and Horizon League-leading fifth in League play, while knocking down 10 of his rebounds on the defensive glass. A. J. Braun racked up eight points, six of which came in the Raiders’ quick run to start the second half. Wright State ended the night up 47 percent (30-64) while making seven 3-pointers (7-23, 30 percent). Purdue Fort Wayne ended up shooting 30-of-63 (48 percent) but had 11 three-pointers, including seven in the first half (11-28, 29 percent). The free-throw line made all the difference, with the visitors shooting 17 of 24 (71 percent) with double-digit attempts in both halves, while the Raiders were 13 of 18 (72 percent) but saw all but two. attempts come in the second 20 minutes. Purdue Fort Wayne forced the Raiders to 17 turnovers that were converted to 23 points, while the Mastodons added 13 steals to the road win. Wright State won the rebound battle 39-36, while the Raiders also held a 12-6 lead in rebound points. The visiting Mastodons had a balanced scoring night, with five of the eight players scoring in double figures, led by Quinton Morton-Robertson’s 19 points and Godfrey’s 17.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wsuraiders.com/news/2023/1/19/mens-basketball-late-push-falls-short-for-raiders-against-purdue-fort-wayne.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos