Cazoo and LV= terminate England cricket sponsorship deals for The Hundred and Tests





Cazoo sponsored The Hundred for the first two years Car dealership Cazoo and insurance company LV= have both opted not to renew their sponsorship deals with English cricket. Cazoo was the title sponsor for the first two years of The Hundred in a deal that expired last season. LV=’s three-year sponsorship of Men’s and Women’s Test Cricket and the County Championship will end after next summer, the company has confirmed. Royal London, financier of domestic and international 50-over cricket, ended the sponsorship deal in December. It leaves the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) looking for three main sponsors in what will be a challenging time for the sport. Disciplinary hearings into allegations of racism in Yorkshire are scheduled for March the independent commission for equality in cricket is preparing to publish its findings after collecting evidence for two years. An ECB spokesperson said: “We thank Cazoo for their tremendous support during the first two years of The Hundred. We are very proud of the variety of partners who helped establish The Hundred and open the doors of cricket. “We look forward to announcing more new partnerships as we move closer to the third year of the competition. “We are very grateful to LV Insurance for their support of cricket in England and Wales. Not only have they worked with England’s Test Cricket for men and women and the County Championship, but they have also done a huge amount for grassroots cricket, including through the 1m Funds4Runs initiative. . “With an exciting summer of cricket ahead – including men’s and women’s Ashes – we look forward to working together during the final year of this partnership.” Heather Smith, managing director at LV General Insurance, said: “We are very much looking forward to a hugely successful summer of Ashes cricket, but as the 2023 cricket season comes to a close so will our sponsorship. “We have always said we would work with the sport until 2023 and we feel the time is right to pass the opportunity of this fantastic sponsorship on to someone else, of course.”

