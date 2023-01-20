Alabama football: Bill O’Brien interviews with Patriots





Alabama football offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien has interviewed the New England Patriots ahead of their offensive coordinator opening. according to a report by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Rapoport and others have reported that O’Brien is a top candidate for the job. A native of Massachusetts, O’Brien was New England’s offensive coordinator more than a decade ago. Prior to that, he was also position coach in New England. O’Brien’s two-year contract with Alabama expires at the end of February. He was also Alabama’s quarterbacks coach and has worked directly with Heisman-Trophy winner Bryce Young for the past two seasons. In O’Brien’s first season as a play caller in Tuscaloosa in 2021, the Crimson Tide averaged 39.9 points, which ranked 6th among all FBS teams. Alabama earned 488.3 yards per game, which ranked eighth nationally. The Crimson Tide reached the College Football Playoff Championship, where it fell to Georgia. ALABAMA BASKETBALL:Nate Oats describes the emotional swings of Alabama basketball since the murder charge of Darius Miles PETE GOLD:Alabama football defensive coordinator search: who will replace Pete Golding? The offense struggled at times to be consistent and create big plays in 2022, but it still managed to become a top-10 scoring offense. It finished the regular season tied for the No. 4 scoring offense in the nation, averaging 40.8 points. O’Brien was reportedly in the running for other jobs at the end of the 2021 season, but he remained in Tuscaloosa for one more season. I made a commitment to Coach Saban,” O’Brien said at the start of 2022 preseason practices. “Those things come up in relation to what your role is in different programs, where you’ve been. I’ve been doing this for a long time and I’ve had different roles in coaching, so naturally those things come up. But I made a commitment to Coach Saban. I love coaching here. The players, the coaching staff, it was like I said in the opening statement here, it was a really good experience. I learned a lot. I am very grateful to Coach for giving me this opportunity. Prior to his time in Houston, O’Brien coached Penn State. He was the first coach of the Nittany Lions after Joe Paterno. For his efforts at State College, O’Brien won Big Ten Coach of the Year, ESPN National Coach of the Year, and Paul “Bear” Bryant College Coach of the Year in 2012. He finished 8-4 that year, fresh off the consequences of the Jerry Sandusky scandal. No coach had more victories in his first year at Penn State than O’Brien. In the college ranks, he also made stops at Duke, Maryland, Georgia Tech, and Brown, where he played in college. Nick Kelly covers Alabama football and men’s basketball for The Tuscaloosa News/USA TODAY Network. Reach him via email: [email protected] Follow him on Twitter:@_NickKelly.

