Yoshihito Nishioka beats McDonald for Australian Open milestone win
Yoshihito Nishioka competed in a Grand Slam main draw for the 27th time and finally won gold in week two. The No. 31 reached the last 16 in a major for the first time by defeating Rafael Nadal’s second round winner, American Mackenzie McDonald, 7-6 (6), 6-3, 6-2 at Melbourne Park on Friday night.
Nishioka, number 33, will next play the winner of the match between Russia’s Karen Khachanov, number 18, and American Frances Tiafoe, number 16.
The Japanese defeated Swede Mikael Ymer (6-4, 6-2, 7-5) and Czech qualifier Dalibor Svrcina (6-3, 6-4, 6-2) ahead of his win.
Earlier in the tournament, McDonald, number 65, beat Brandon Nakashima (7-6 (5), 7-6 (1), 1-6, 6-7 (10), 6-4) and Spaniard Rafael Nadal, the top seed (6-4, 6-4, 7-5).
Melbourne (Grand Slam), other third round results (Melbourne Park, hard, USD 24,297,942, most recent results first):
- Andy Murray vs. Roberto Bautista Agut
- Alexei Popyrin vs Ben Shelton
- Grigor Dimitrov vs Novak Djokovic
- Tommy Paul vs. Jenson Brooksby
- JJ Wolf vs Michael Mmoh
- Benjamin Bonzi vs. Alex DeMinaur
- Ugo Humbert vs Holger Rune
- Andrey Rublev v Daniel Evans
- Sebastian Korda vs. Daniel Medvedev
- Hubert Hurkacz vs. Denis Shapovalov
- Karen Khachanov vs Karen Khachanov Frances Tiafoe
- Cameron Norrie vs Jiri Lehecka: Friday
- Francisco Cerundolo vs. Francisco Cerundolo Felix Auger-Aliassime: Friday
- Stefanos Tsitsipas (3) beat Tallon Greek track: 6-2, 7-6 (5), 6-3
- Jannik Sinner (15) defeated Marton Fucsovics: 4-6, 4-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-0
