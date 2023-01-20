Igor Shesterkin leads picks for loaded Thursday slate

It’s another busy Thursday in the NHL with 12 games on tap as the NHL moves ever closer to the All-Star break. There are three games where a tired team is on the road versus a rested team. The Bruins are in New York to play the Rangers after Boston defeated the Islanders 4-1 on Wednesday. The Islanders are in Buffalo, while Tampa Bay travels from Vancouver to beat Edmonton. In other games with two rested teams, Winnipeg travels to Toronto, Montreal receives Florida, Chicago is in Philadelphia, Carolina is home to Minnesota, Nashville visits St. Louis, Washington goes to the desert to face Arizona, Detroit is in Vegas , New Jersey plays in Seattle and finally Dallas hosts in LA. Below you will find suggested options for putting together an effective line-up.

GOALIE

Igor Shesterkin, NYR vs. BOS ($32): After a rocky start to the season – at least for him – Shesterkin has turned his game around over the past six weeks, conceding just 30 goals against 444 shots. He is 10-3-1 over that period and will face a tired Bruins team. Shesterkin is 20-7-6 with a 2.43 GAA and a .918 save percentage this season, having played well enough to return to being a top-five fantasy goaltender in 2022-23.

GOALIE TO AVOID

Martin Jones, SEA Vs. NJ ($30): Jones has been helped by Seattle’s excellent offense as the Kraken are fourth overall in goals scored with 161. Jones is 21-6-3, but his peripherals are mediocre as he has a GAA of 2.84 and a save percentage of 0.893 . Jones has conceded five goals in each of his last two games and will face the Devils, who are seventh in the NHL with 156 goals. Thursday will be a tough game for Jones.

CENTRE

Steven Stamkos, TB at EDM ($30): Stamkos is in the middle of a hot streak. He had a hat-trick against the Canucks on Wednesday to push him past the 500-goal mark for his career, becoming only the 47th player in NHL history to reach that plateau. Stamkos has 21 goals and 52 points in 43 games and is on a streak of six game points, four goals and six assists.



CENTER TO AVOID

Nick Suzuki, MON vs. FLA ($17): Suzuki is having a good overall season with 16 goals and 37 points in 45 games, but a closer look reveals that the center has just two goals and six assists in his last 19 games. Suzuki is only 23 and should be back in shape soon, but you have to pass him on for now.

WING

Mitch Marner, TOR vs. WPG ($27): The Maple Leafs are home against Winnipeg and Marner has a 19-point streak at Scotiabank Arena, breaking an all-time team record on Tuesday. Marner has 16 goals and 54 points this season and is on track to overtake his record of 97 points from last season. Marner has three goals and 10 assists in his last nine games.

Pavel Buchnevich, STL vs NAS ($19): Buchnevich has scored three goals and 10 points in his last nine games for 15 goals and 37 points in 36 games this season. He sees playing time in the front line alongside Robert Thomas and Jordan Kyrou and also sees power play time in the first unit where he has a career high 3:00 average. Buchnevich already has seven goals and 16 points with the man advantage, just three points off last season’s career tying goal.

WINGS TO AVOID

Alex cloth, BUF vs. NYI ($28): Tuch has a career year with 21 goals and 47 points in 43 games. His career best is 52 points in the 2018-19 season with Vegas and he’s going to break that mark. He has three goals and an assist in his last six games, but will have a very tough game on Thursday as the Sabers take on one of the top three goaltenders in the NHL in Ilya Sorokin. There are better choices, especially at this salary, than Tuch.

Martin Necas, AUTO vs MIN ($22): Necas has been slumping lately, as he has just one assist in his last five games. The 24-year-old has 17 goals and 39 points in 44 games, just two points off the career high set two seasons ago, and already has a career high 12 power play points, but his game of the lately he suggests a pass right now.

DEFENSE

Aaron Ekblad, FLA at MON ($20): Ekblad went through a protracted slump, scoring just two goals in 10 games – both on Jan. 6 against Detroit – but he’s turned things around lately with a goal and three assists in his last four games. The talented defender has seven goals and 20 points in 35 games, well short of last season’s best tally of 57 points in 61 games, but looks set to return to form.

Erik Gustafsson, WAS at ARI ($17): Gustafsson has taken advantage of John Carlson’s injury and has seven goals and 26 points in 46 games. While Carlson is sidelined, Gustafsson is the quarterback on the first power play. He has all seven goals in his last 15 games (along with nine assists) and is a great player Thursday in Arizona.

AVOID DEFENSES

Brent burns, AUTO vs MIN ($23): Burns has recently slumped with just one goal in his last six games. The defender has six goals and 29 points in 44 games, but has been relegated to the second power play unit, and that hurts his value. Burns is not a youngster as he is 37, so reducing ice time as the schedule gets closer to the All-Star break will help his game but will hurt his offensive output.

Hampus Lindholm, BOS at NYR ($20): Lindholm got off to a great start and has five goals and 29 points in 44 games, but he hasn’t done much since Charlie McAvoy returned with just a goal and an assist in his last nine games. He lost much of his power play time and saw no action with the man advantage against the Flyers on Sunday, but recovered to 1:50 on Wednesday. Don’t be fooled by his point tally for the season, as McAvoy is the Boston Blue Line’s offensive star.